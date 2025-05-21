Nick Saban continues to add to his legendary career, this time off the field. The former Alabama head coach and college football icon was recently honored with a Sports Emmy Award for “Outstanding Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent.” The recognition comes just a year after Saban transitioned to television as an analyst on ESPN College GameDay, marking a strong start to his post-coaching career.

Saban's Emmy win is his first, and the second ever for ESPN in this specific category. The College Football Hall of Famer's debut season on the College GameDay desk was met with wide praise for his insight and chemistry with the crew.

ESPN PR celebrated the moment with a congratulatory message shared on X, formerly Twitter, acknowledging the accomplishment.

“Congratulations to ESPN's Nick Saban on his 2025 #SportsEmmy win for ‘Outstanding Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent'”

This is Saban's first Sports Emmy award and ESPN's second win in this category.

The honor comes on the heels of Saban's legendary coaching tenure. Known for building the Alabama football legacy into a dynasty, Saban secured six national championships with the Crimson Tide and one with the LSU Tigers. Over a span from 2007 to 2023, Saban compiled a 206-29 record at Alabama and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a 2025 inductee.

While Saban's voice is new to broadcasting, his impact was immediate. His deep understanding of the game and championship pedigree translated effortlessly into television. Though his first year featured some FCC complaints due to his candid language, fans embraced Saban's unfiltered style.

The former Alabama and LSU coach also uses his platform to critique the modern state of college football, especially regarding the evolving NIL landscape. Despite the new challenges of this media chapter, the Saban brand remains synonymous with excellence.

The Emmy is yet another trophy on the shelf for one of college football's greatest minds — and now, one of sports broadcasting's brightest new voices.