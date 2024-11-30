Oregon football will add its first 5-star commitment for the class of 2026. As head coach Dan Lanning looks to secure an undefeated regular season against the Washington Huskies, the Ducks have continued their winning ways off the field. However, this commitment from tight end Kendre Harrison comes with an eye-opening twist for the College Football Playoff lock.

According to National Recruiting/Transfer Portal Reporter for On3 Hayes Fawcett, Harrison is committing to the Ducks with the intent of playing both football and basketball. The news comes at a time when Oregon football could be starting a dominant reign over college football.

Dan Lanning has taken Oregon football to the next level

A former Georgia defensive coordinator, Dan Lanning is on the verge of surpassing his previous team as the preeminent program in college football. The Ducks have improved every year under the first-time head coach. Lanning won ten games in 2022 and 12 games in 2023 and is set to meet that same winning mark with zero losses this time.

After a shaky opening-season win against Idaho, Oregon football has built the most impressive resume in the FBS. The tight win over now-No. 11 Boise State continues to age well for the undefeated Ducks. In addition, Dan Lanning's team announced itself as a national title contender with its victory over Ohio State. The Ducks have been the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings since the committee's first rankings this year.

At this point, Oregon football could technically lose out and make the College Football Playoff. The Ducks are already locked into the Big Ten championship game, and, considering their resume, there are very few teams that compare even with two losses.

However, that is not Dan Lanning and company's mentality as they look to take down their historic rival, Washington. Winning this game will be the first time since 2010 that the Ducks have finished the regular season undefeated, an even more impressive feat considering this is Oregon's first year in the Big Ten.

Kendre Harrison is a 6'7, 243-pound tight end from Reidsville, North Carolina. The high school junior is the number one tight end in the country, coming in at sixth overall. In basketball, Harrison is the eighth-ranked power forward in the country and the 39th prospect overall.

Since the football and basketball seasons intersect, it will be interesting to see how Harrison balances these two huge commitments. Nevertheless, this is a massive victory for Dan Lanning and Ducks basketball coach Dana Altman. Oregon football is riding high and looking to win its first national championship in school history.