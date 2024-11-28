ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with Washington-Oregon predictions and a pick. Find out how to watch Washington-Oregon.

The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning enter college football rivalry weekend in an interesting situation. They know that next week, they will play in the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis. No other Big Ten team has clinched a berth in that game. Ohio State could clinch on Saturday against Michigan, but the point we are making here is that Oregon is going into Saturday and Week 14 knowing it will play a game next week. No other Big Ten team is in that same position.

The value of the Big Ten Championship Game is specific: Winning it means a bye in the first round, and therefore having to win only three College Football Playoff games, not two, to win the national championship. That's very important. Dan Lanning would love to have his team healthy for next week, and it has to be said that a loss to Washington really would not change Oregon's overall situation at all in the playoff picture. It might affect Oregon's overall seed, but not whether the Ducks get that first-round bye. That depends entirely on next week. Therefore, Lanning has to ask himself and his staff how hard he wants to go after this game.

The likely answer: He will go after this game very hard, regardless of other Big Ten or playoff considerations.

The reason for the answer is pretty simple: Dan Lanning has not yet beaten Washington — Oregon's fiercest college football rival — in three tries. Kalen DeBoer got Lanning three times in three meetings over the past two seasons. One win was in Eugene. One was in Seattle. One was on a neutral field in Las Vegas in the very last Pac-12 Championship Game. All three games were decided by three points. Lanning watched Oregon fail on crucial fourth downs in all three games. DeBoer outcoached Lanning three times.

Even though DeBoer is gone, Lanning knows he needs to make a statement in this rivalry game. Do you really think Lanning won't want to max out here and push aside the Big Ten Championship Game, which isn't yet on the team's schedule? It will be interesting to see if Oregon, which struggled at Wisconsin on Nov. 16, can roar back and once again look like the No. 1 team in the country.

Washington-Oregon Last Game – Matchup History

The last time these two teams met was in 2023. Washington won, 34-31.

Overall Series: Washington leads the all-time series, 63-48-5.

Here are the Washington-Oregon College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Washington-Oregon Odds

Washington: +19.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +660

Oregon: -19.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -1050

Over: 50.5 (-110)

Under: 50.5 (-110)

How to Watch Washington vs Oregon

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (Free trial)

Why Washington Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Huskies have had a mediocre season, but if you look at their games and their statistical output, they have outgained most of the teams they have played. This team gobbles up yards. It just hasn't finished drives. With a spread this big, Washington just has to finish a few drives and score a few touchdowns. If Washington scores 24 points, Oregon would need to score 44 to cover. That's not likely.

Why Oregon Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Ducks had a week off before this game, so they're actually already fresher and more rested. They were able to get healthy. The idea of resting players now, before the Big Ten Championship Game, probably won't enter the picture unless the Ducks blow out UW. Then they can rest starters. You won't see Oregon rest guys at the start of the game unless they simply aren't healthy enough to begin with. Dan Lanning is going to want a blowout here.

Final Washington-Oregon Prediction & Pick

Dan Lanning will want to vent his frustrations on Washington after losing three times to the Huskies. You know he wants this one badly, and Oregon's week of rest last week will enable the Ducks to hunt a blowout. They will get it. Take Oregon.

Click here for more betting news & predictions

Final Washington-Oregon Prediction & Pick: Oregon -19.5