With all eyes on them in Week 7, the Oregon football team secured its biggest win of the season against Ohio State. A fatal error in the final play of the game got the most attention from fans but some noticed how important the second-to-last play was from Ducks head coach Dan Lanning.

With 10 seconds remaining in the game, Oregon led by one point as Ohio State had possession near midfield. As the Buckeyes looked for a chunk play, Lanning intentionally deployed a 12th player onto the field to waste time and prevent a big play, NFL analyst Warren Sharp pointed out.

Four seconds were lost on the play, giving Ohio State just six seconds left in the game to run one final play. Lanning did not speak on his intentional 12th-man penalty after the game but got the result he wanted with Oregon escaping with a 32-31 victory.

On the final snap of the game, Ohio State quarterback Will Howard seemed to not register the game clock. Howard scrambled out of the pocket and slid after about 10 yards with zeros on the clock to end the game. The Buckeyes had one timeout remaining and would have been able to use it had there been a second left on the clock, which there was not.

Oregon leads Big 10 after Week 7

Six games into their 2024 season, the Oregon Ducks are currently atop the Big 10 in their first year in the conference. Oregon shares its lead with Indiana and Penn State, all of whom have a 6-0 record and are 3-0 in the Big 10.

Of the three undefeated Big 10 teams, Oregon is the highest-ranked as the consensus No. 2 team in the country behind Texas. Aside from Ohio State, the Ducks have taken out Michigan State and UCLA thus far in the young season to take an early lead. Their win over Ohio State is currently the best win of any team in the conference.

Three schools trail the leading trio with 5-1 records that include going 2-1 against conference foes, including Ohio State. Illinois and Nebraska share the same record to tie for fourth in arguably the toughest conference in college football.

Michigan, the defending national champions, is one of three schools in the following group behind them with identical 2-1 Big 10 records but just 4-2 overall. Michigan's conference loss came to Washington in Week 6 after previously losing to Texas earlier in the year.