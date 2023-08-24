Oregon football quarterback Bo Nix remains unfazed despite the incredible adulation he has received in recent days.

Advertisers have featured Nix on giant billboards in Dallas, TX and New York City in the past 10 days, per The Oregonian's James Crepea. The New York city ad measures a gargantuan 151 by 90 feet. It's reminiscent of former Oregon football quarterback Joey Harrington's giant billboard situated across Madison Square Garden in the early 2000s.

It’s only 41 miles from the Bo Nix billboard in New York City to SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ where Rutgers plays so when you think about it that way Oregon is just advertising within their new conference’s footprint. No different than ads in LA or Seattle lol pic.twitter.com/3EIRqWVDZp — Jonathan Adams (@JonathanAdams) August 17, 2023

For his part, Nix has garnered incredible national media attention with the recent Oregon football campaign. Nix is in his fifth year of eligibility and second as Oregon football's starting signal caller.

Bo Nix remains focused on winning a national title with Oregon football

Bo Nix remained undaunted and vowed he won't let the attention distract him.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It's great for the university, I think. It's great for the team. We're not going to let it distract us. We're going to keep the main thing, and that's doing our best to win football games,” Nix said on Wednesday.

The adulation isn't surprising considering Bo Nix had a breakout 2022 NCAA campaign. He had a career-best 3,594 passing yards and 29 touchdown passes in his first season at Oregon.

Nix's most recent stat line easily eclipsed his previous career-highs of 2,542 passing yards and 16 touchdown passes as a true freshman with Auburn football in 2019.

With Bo Nix firing on all cylinders, Oregon football won 10 of 13 games last season and beat North Carolina in the 2022 Holiday Bowl. Oregon football enters the 2023 NCAA campaign the 15th-ranked team in the country.

Although Nix had a golden opportunity to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft, he decided to remain with Oregon football for another year. Nix felt the opportunity to win and the great team environment at Eugene, OR were too good to pass up.

With that in mind, Bo Nix will pick up where he left off at Oregon in 2023 and take the NFL by storm next year.