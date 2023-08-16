Oregon football loves to treat their quarterbacks with a different type of love. Joey Harrington once got his very own billboard across Madison Square Garden. A little over 20 years later, Bo Nix is getting the same type of care from the Dan Lanning-led Ducks faithful.

A lot of football fans in New York City started to realize what the huge billboard being unveiled was. Bo Nix is front and center in the new Oregon football campaign at 315 Park Avenue South. His face towers over the rest of the street at 151 by 90 feet. The new quarterback will surely love the new advertisement that he is a part of.

This is not the first time that the team plastered their QB1's face on a billboard. Joey Harrington got his face shown around in front of the MSG nearly 22 years ago. It cost about a quarter of a million dollars back in the day for the 10-story promotion.

The new ad for Bo Nix is going to cost a little bit more not just because of the size difference. Inflation and the campaign's location in Midtown Manhattan are huge factors for the uptick in price. But, there is no fan that would not want to see their quarterback's face staring down everyone on one of the busiest streets in the world.

The cherry on top is that the word “bodacious” is the main tagline for the Ducks' advertising campaign. It works as a pun for Nix's name as his career progresses in Oregon football under Coach Dan Lanning.