The Colorado Buffaloes took a major stumble in their first Pac-12 game of the Deion Sanders era. For all the hype and expectations of a thrilling showdown between Colorado football and the Oregon Ducks in Eugene, Sanders' team simply just did not have it on Saturday, as the Buffaloes suffered a 42-6 road loss to open conference play with a 0-1 record.

Deion Sanders did not hold back about his opinion on the performance of Colorado football and of the game itself.

“A good, old-fashioned butt kicking. No excuses. Their coaches did a good job preparing their team. Obviously, we didn't,” Sanders said after the game, per David Ubben of The Athletic.

He did not stop there.

“We played like hot garbage. That surprised me. I didn't expect that,” Sanders added.

Oregon left zero doubt about which team was better in the game. The Ducks raced to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter and only allowed Sanders' squad to score when the victory was already virtually in their bag in the fourth quarter. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix boosted his Heisman Trophy stock with 276 passing yards and three touchdowns with only an interception, as he sliced through the Buffaloes' defense for a 28-for-33 completion performance. Ducks wide receiver Troy Franklin torched Colorado football for 126 receiving yards and two touchdowns on eight receptions.

The Buffaloes did not have two-way star Travis Hunter in the game due to an injury, but with the way the Ducks dominated Deion Sanders' Buffaloes, his presence probably ultimately wouldn't have changed the outcome of the contest.

Deion Sanders and Colorado football will look to pick the pieces up as it prepares for another tough assignment next Saturday against Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans.