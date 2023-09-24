Although Colorado lost 42-7 to Oregon, Deion Sanders Jr. is still confident. The eldest Sanders son took to Twitter following the loss to respond to haters and detractors.

“We got our ass whooped… Good stuff Oregon,” he tweeted following the loss. “We’ll NEVER let a loss make us forget who we are. We still gone turn up & we still gone do it our way. So rejoice & take advantage of us while we in this position – I expect nothing less. Just Remember, We gone get up.”

His comments echo those of his father Deion Sanders following the loss, who said that the Buffaloes won't be thinking about the loss much longer as theres plenty more football left.

“Get your butt up and let's go. We ain't got no time to have a pity party. Ain't nobody walking around the locker room with napkins and tissues.”

Oregon was dominant against Colorado in Saturday's matchup. The Ducks totaled 522 yards of total offense with a balance pass-running attack. They finished the game with 240 rushing yards and 282 passing yards while also stifling the Buffaloes offense, holding them to 40 yards rushing and 159 yards passing.