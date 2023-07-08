As the landscape of college football continues to be in a flux, conference expansion and realignment are at the forefront. The Big Ten Conference and SEC have been the trend setters of this movement, as they each will be adding to their conferences next season, totaling the number of schools to 16 for each. That's perhaps only the beginning, though, as expansion could continue.

With tons of uncertainty surrounding the Pac-12 and their television deal that has yet to be reached, the conference is looking bleak with a potential mass exodus about to take place. There's also the lingering issues among the ACC as well, where most schools within the conference are currently unhappy with their television deal with ESPN. The deal that was seen as game changer when signed back in 2013, and extended in 2016, now presents major revenue discrepancies in comparison to the larger conferences like the Big Ten and SEC. That leaves some pertinent schools that could become available should these conferences fold. Let's look at who could be potential candidates for the Big Ten.

Oregon

The Big Ten will begin expanding its footprint to the west coast next season as USC and UCLA join the conference. The two schools will cover a huge media market residing in the southern California area. If the Big Ten wants to move further up the coast, then Oregon is the next best option.

All you have to say about Oregon is Nike. Having the backing of Phil Knight and Nike would be a huge deal for whatever conference the Ducks end up playing in, should the Pac-12 no longer exist. Add that on top of Oregon football being a national brand, this only adds more intrigue to them. Because let's face, a large part of these expansions and realignment are based on football money. Oregon football is one of the strongest of the remaining schools left in the Pac-12 that could get a lot of television interest, thus more revenue. If the Ducks were to come into the Big Ten, it would create some interesting new matchups and even some familiar Pac-12 ones.

Washington

Most of the expansion rumors surrounding the Big Ten's future additions have included the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies. Besides the aforementioned Oregon, Washington is clearly the next best option coming out of the Pac-12. Like the Ducks, the Huskies have a good football reputation, which could only help in bolstering the conference that's doing everything they can to compete with the SEC. If the Big Ten could get both Washington and Oregon, they would then have a market in all three states on the west coastline. Not to mention that venturing into the Seattle market would be beneficial.

Miami (FL)

If the Miami Hurricanes could get out of the ACC, not risking financial peril in the process, then it would be a no brainer for the Big Ten to seek out the Hurricanes. While the Hurricanes have been in a constant search to return to the elite of the college football world for the last two decades, their national brand is still strong and wide. If Miami could ever get close to what they once were, they would have instant money-making matchups with all the big players in the Big Ten, like Ohio State, Michigan and the incoming USC. The Big Ten would certainly bank on that assumption. Plus, the Big Ten could be in yet another top 20 television market by adding Miami.

Virginia

It's not the sexiest pick of the bunch, but again, this is all about expansion, getting into valuable markets and enlarging the overall footprint of the conference. Virginia hits all the marks with being solid athletically across most sports, while also making the criteria academically, being an AAU school (all schools within the Big Ten are AAU members, minus Nebraska). Add in that Virginia borders the likes of Penn State and Maryland, this sets up for some potential rivalry games that could make the Cavaliers of valued interest.