Head coach Dan Lanning and Oregon football are set to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl on Wednesday afternoon. This second-round College Football Playoff matchup is a rematch of a game that Oregon narrowly won during the regular season.

Oregon has been regarded as one of college football's best teams throughout the season. Lanning spoke on one of the more overlooked reasons why that has been the case, via Steve Samra of On3.

“I think they buy-in on our team is unbelievable,” Lanning said on College GameDay. “We talk about a player-led team. A lot of people say that, but so rarely do you actually see it. We see that with our guys, day-in and day-out. The way they work. Their focus in meetings. The intention when they step on the field. I know how bad they want it, but they show how bad they want it by how hard they work. That makes it really special. It’s fun to coach.”

Oregon cruised to a 13-0 record, a Big 10 Championship and a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff in 2024. The team-first culture is viewed as a large contributor to Oregon's success.

Ohio State will be ready for its shot at redemption, but Lanning and the Ducks believe that they are up for the challenge.

What does Oregon need to do to beat Ohio State?

This is not the same Ohio State football team that Oregon took on earlier this season. The Buckeyes have worked out their kinks and appear to be playing their best football now.

Ohio State responded to its embarrassing loss against the Michigan Wolverines by dominating the Tennessee Volunteers in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

Quarterback Will Howard has hit his stride after struggling earlier this season. Howard went 24-of-29 on passing attempts against Tennessee for 311 yards and two touchdowns. He did throw an interception, but that was his only significant error.

If the Ducks want to keep their magical season alive, containing Howards needs to be their top priority. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. ET, and ESPN will carry the broadcast.