After taking down Wisconsin, Oregon football is now entering their bye week. However, that doesn't mean the No. 1 Ducks are taking a water break, especially when it comes to recruiting. Most recently, a 2026 5-star tight end target gave an update on his commitment.

Five-star tight end Kendre Harrison will announce his commitment on November 30th, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett. Harrison is 6'7, 250 pounds from Reidsville, North Carolina. He's ranked as the No. 1 tight end in the class of 2026 by On3.

In addition to Oregon, Harrison's top six include North Carolina, Miami, Florida State, Penn State, and Tennessee.

Oregon currently holds the No. 2 ranked recruiting class for the 2026 cycle. They have one five-star, four four-star, and two three-star commits. They sit only behind Texas A&M, which has two more four-stars and one less five-star.

Oregon survives Wisconsin scare heading into the bye

Oregon played seven straight games, traveling from coast to coast. That can weigh on a team, and it almost resulted in Oregon losing their first game of the season. The thing is, they didn't. Despite Wisconsin leading 10-6 at the half and 13-6 going into the fourth quarter, the Ducks made a comeback to secure the win.

To start the season, the Ducks were used to struggling. Oregon had close calls with both Idaho and Boise State to start the season. After that, though, they had no trouble at all. The closest game they've had since, besides Wisconsin, was against No. 2 ranked Ohio State. The Ducks won that game by one. They've scored over 30 points in every game during that stretch.

Now, Oregon will finally get a bye and an opportunity to rest and recover. Once the break is over, they'll face unranked Washington, then whoever they're pinned against in the Big Ten Championship Game (Likely Indiana or Ohio State). They had to face a tough stretch already, but now they might just have an advantage.