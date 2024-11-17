Dan Lanning and the Oregon football team escaped one of its most difficult tests of the season last night when the Ducks overcame a fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Wisconsin 16-13 in Madison.

While the Badgers have yet to become bowl-eligible, the Ducks struggled mightily with Wisconsin and the road night game environment of Camp Randall Stadium. However, Lanning may have used Wisconsin's fans against them.

Ahead of Saturday's game, Lanning prepared his team for Wisconsin's ‘Jump Around' tradition, during which the Badger fans jump throughout the stadium as ‘Jump Around' by House of Pain echoes through Camp Randall before the fourth quarter begins. But this time, Oregon joined in on the fun.

Lanning said he played the song throughout the Ducks' week of practice, which may have helped spur Oregon's 10-point fourth quarter and come-from-behind 16-13 win.

“We had a mindset when we entered that game what that song was going to mean for us, and what our reaction was going to be to it. Kind of like Pavlov's dog, right? When you hear that song, it means it's time to go,” Lanning said after the game. “Didn't know what it would look like in that moment, but that, you know, that was what we were looking for from our team.”

Oregon overcome tough Wisconsin test, clinch spot in Big Ten Championship Game

Trailing 13-6 going into the fourth, the Ducks finished off a 13-play, 81-yard drive with a Jordan James rushing touchdown early in the final period to tie it up at 13 apiece. After forcing a pair of punts from Wisconsin, Oregon's Atticus Sappington put the Ducks ahead with a 24-yard field goal, which would prove to be a game-winner.

Needing a stop, the Oregon defense surrendered just one yard and forced a turnover on downs deep in Wisconsin territory on the ensuing possession. After a failed fake field goal, Oregon's Matayo Uiagalelei iced the game by intercepting Braedyn Locke on the second play of Wisconsin's final drive.

Oregon (11-0), which has been atop the College Football Playoff rankings these last two weeks, clinched a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game with Saturday's win and now sit just one win away from entering the title game with an undefeated record and nearly 100% odds of making it into the CFP.

The Ducks will have next week off before hosting rival Washington in the regular-season finale. After that, regardless of the result vs. UW, Oregon will play one of Indiana, Ohio State, or Penn State, depending on how the final two weeks of the season go.

Indiana and Ohio State are set to play each other next Saturday in a clash of top-5 teams. The Buckeyes would be eliminated from conference championship contention with a loss to the Hoosiers, while Indiana would need Ohio State and likely Penn State to lose one more conference game to still reach the Big Ten title game. Penn State, as a result of its 20-13 loss to Ohio State earlier in the month, does not control its destiny and needs some help to face Oregon in Indianapolis early next month.