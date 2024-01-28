Oregon football lands former Washington star to improve secondary.

The Washington football program has basically fallen apart since losing the National Championship to Michigan. Not only did the Huskies lose their head coach, but a plethora of top players have transferred or entered the 2024 NFL Draft. With that said, the Oregon football team has greatly benefited from this fiasco, as they've acquired a top defender from the Huskies.

That's right, the Ducks' secondary received a major boost on Saturday after star cornerback, Jabbar Muhammad, left Washington for Oregon, according to Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports. This is a major acquisition for the Ducks.

“Former Washington cornerback Jabbar Muhammad has committed to Oregon. The 2023 All-Pac-12 selection had 46 tackles and three interceptions for Washington this year.”

Muhammad was one of the best cornerbacks in the Pac-12 last season. He has incredible potential for the NFL level and should prove to be an elite option for Oregon football. The Ducks have had a fantastic offseason, as Dan Lanning has reeled in a ton of top talent through the transfer portal and high school recruiting.

Muhammad will be entering his fifth season of college football. He spent three years at Oklahoma State before transferring to Washington last season. Now that he's with the Oregon football team, Jabbar Muhammad has a real chance to climb draft boards for the 2025 NFL Draft. We should expect to see him play at a high level for the Ducks as the featured cornerback on the roster. On top of his 46 total tackles and three interceptions, Muhammad finished last season with 16 pass deflections, a fumble recovery, and two sacks.