Oregon football is going to bring a loaded team over to the Big Ten.

This past season was an interesting one for the Oregon football team. The Ducks started off the season before hitting the road to take on Washington in a battle of undefeated Pac-12 rivals. It was a fantastic game, but the Huskies ended up finding a way to get the win. Then, both Oregon and Washington ran the table in the Pac-12 for the rest of the season, and they were set for a rematch in the Pac-12 title game. The Huskies were undefeated and they had beaten Oregon earlier in the season, yet the Ducks came into the game favored by 10 points. It was certainly a bizarre line.

Despite the loss to Washington, after Oregon football finished 11-1, most people in the college football world thought that they were a lock to win that Pac-12 title game and make it to the College Football Playoff. Unfortunately for the Ducks, they lost to their rival again, and they missed out on the playoff. Oregon ended up going to the Fiesta Bowl to take on Liberty, and they easily got the win to end the year at 12-2.

It was a crazy season, but next season could be even crazier for Oregon. The Ducks have a lot of talent coming back next year and they already hit the transfer portal pretty hard. They are also making the move over the Big Ten along with Washington, USC and UCLA. The conference is going to be absolutely loaded with good teams, and a lot of people are expecting Oregon to be the best team. The Ducks have Big Ten title aspirations in year one of the new conference, and it's looking like they will have the talent to compete for a championship. Year one in the Big Ten is a big one, and the Ducks want to make it known to the rest of the conference that they have arrived.

Oregon football has already snagged Dillon Gabriel in the transfer portal to replace quarterback Bo Nix as he departs for the NFL. There were rumors that Dan Lanning could leave to take the head coaching job at Alabama, but he is staying. The Ducks have a lot of pieces to the puzzle, but there are still some players that they should take a look at in the transfer portal. In the Big Ten, games are won at the line of scrimmage. That is what Oregon should focus on if they are going to continue to bring in talent from the transfer portal.

OT Paki Finau, Washington

I know, I know, Paki Finau is transferring from Washington, Oregon's rival. However, that doesn't mean it's impossible. Either way, Finau is transferring from a team that won the Joe Moore award last season and he is one of the best offensive tackles in the transfer portal. Winning at the line of scrimmage is crucial in the Big Ten, and so is bringing in the best talent. Finau should get a lot of attention in the portal, and he should be able to make an immediate impact wherever he ends up.

TE Ben Yurosek, Oregon

Tight ends are crucial in the Big Ten as well, and whoever snags Ben Yurosek out of the transfer portal is going to be a very lucky team. Yurosek has been outstanding during his career at Stanford, and despite the struggles of the team, he was always able to provide a spark on offense. Stanford are Oregon and both Pac-12 teams that are making the move to new conferences. Perhaps he wants to stay with a team on the west coast.

EDGE Kristopher Ross, Texas

Lastly, some help along the defensive line wouldn't hurt either. Kristopher Ross is transferring from Texas, and he is an intriguing player to keep an eye on. It's certainly not a guarantee that he would come in and play right away, but he is definitely a player that could compete for a starting role. He's not the best of the best, but he would be a good addition to the d-line for most teams in college football.