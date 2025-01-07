The 2024 season didn't end how Oregon football and its fans expected as the Ducks were crushed by Ohio State 41-21 in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. Oregon came into the game as the only unbeaten team in the country, but Dan Lanning and company have wasted no time turning the page and getting ready for next season.

On Tuesday, Oregon landed a huge commitment from former Tulane running back Makhi Hughes, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports.

Hughes has been one of the best running backs in the country for a few years now and was one of the biggest names in the portal during this cycle. As a freshman in 2023, Hughes rushed for 1,378 yards and seven touchdowns, establishing himself as one of the top backs in the nation. He one-upped himself in 2024 with 1,401 rushing yards and 17 total touchdowns for the Green Wave.

Hughes fills a big need for the Ducks. Starting running back Jordan James will be gone next season, and backup Noah Whittington is also likely out. Hughes will immediately have a big role on a team that likes to run the football and should do so even more next season with an inexperienced quarterback in Dante Moore.

The Ducks will be replacing a lot of pieces next season, but they did get some other big news on Tuesday. Star wide receiver Evan Stewart announced that he will be coming back to Oregon for another season, which came as somewhat of a surprise in a weak receiver class. Stewart had a case as a mid-round pick, but instead he is coming back to school to try and raise his draft stock for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Lanning and Oregon have had a huge transfer portal cycle this winter, and Hughes is just the cherry on top. In addition to the star running back, the Ducks have added former Purdue safety Dillon Thieneman and former USC defensive tackle Bear Alexander. With all of these talented new pieces in the fold and some key returners such as Stewart on the roster, this Oregon football team should be right back in championship contention next season.