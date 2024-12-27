Following his second straight season of rushing for over 1,375 yards, Tulane Greenwave running back Makhi Hughes has decided to enter the transfer portal and continue his educational and football career elsewhere.

The news was reported via X, formerly known as Twitter, by ESPN's Max Olson on Friday.

The 5-foot-11 redshirt sophomore made a sizable impact during his time with Tulane football. Hughes sat out the 2022 season, being granted a medical redshirt, but he took off in 2023. Hughes rushed for 1,378 yards and seven touchdowns off 258 carries last season.

The Birmingham, Ala. native proved his dominant 2023 campaign was not a fluke this season, picking up 1,401 yards and 15 touchdowns off 265 carries. Hughes also added 176 yards and two touchdowns through the air off of 19 receptions.

Coming out of high school, Hughes was a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He was the No. 1,149 player nationally and the No. 87 running back in the class of 2022.

Hughes is the 12th Tulane football player who has decided to hit the portal and find another place to play.

There is no speculation as to where Hughes could decide to continue his football educational career at this time.

Potential landing spots for Makhi Hughes

As a prospect who was overlooked coming out of high school, Hughes is likely looking for an opportunity to make an impact with a big program. Additionally, NIL will play a factor, as Hughes will be one of the most sought-after running backs in the portal this cycle.

As an Alabama native, Hughes is no stranger to SEC Football. A leading candidate to land his talents could be the LSU Tigers, an SEC program that is a short drive up the road from where Hughes is now.

LSU placed last in the SEC in rushing yards per game in 2024 with 116.6. LSU has not added a running back through the portal yet, meaning it would have a spot for Hughes. Additionally, with the changing landscape of college football, LSU's NIL can be competitive if it wants to land Hughes.