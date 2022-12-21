By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Just days after losing 5-star quarterback prospect Dante Moore to UCLA following a recruiting coup, the Oregon Ducks have landed a quarterback of their own after Austin Novosad committed to the school on Wednesday morning.

The nation’s No. 9 ranked quarterback posted an image on Twitter early Wednesday confirming his change in commitment from Baylor to Oregon:

The Dripping Springs (Texas) High quarterback visited Eugene, Oregon this past weekend, and becomes commit No. 24 for Dan Lanning and his staff in the 2023 cycle.

“The overall fit was good,” Austin Novosad told 247Sports on Wednesday. He and Ducks new offensive coordinator Will Stein have a long-standing relationship following Stein leading the University of Texas San Antonio to a Top 10 offensive showing this season.

“With the previous Stein relationship and the offense he runs is great. I think he develops quarterbacks and they have some dudes to throw to,” Novosad continued. “Also after meeting Coach Lanning, I could tell that I would fit into the culture there.”

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound QB is a three-year starter at the prep level, throwing for 8,983 yards and 114 touchdowns in his high school career. He’s rated the nation’s No. 9 QB prospect and No. 86 prospect overall, and will play his first game as a Duck in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 7.

The move comes after Dante Moore confirmed on Monday that he was de-commiting to Oregon, instead choosing to play for UCLA. The 6-foot-3, 200 pound QB from Detroit’s prestigious Martin Luther King High School led the school to a state title earlier in December, and spent four high school seasons as a starter, throwing for 1345 touchdowns and nearly 10,000 yards.

“I went on a visit to UCLA,” Moore told ESPN last week. “I talked to God and my people and really within myself. I knew that UCLA was the right move for me.”