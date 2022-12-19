By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

UCLA football has pulled off the ultimate heist of 5-star quarterback Dante Moore, the third-ranked player in the 2023 class. Moore made the decision to de-commit from Oregon and head to Westwood instead to suit up for the Bruins next season, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Moore believes UCLA is the best place for him to develop into a star QB at the division 1 level.

“I went on a visit to UCLA,” Moore told ESPN. “I talked to God and my people and really within myself. I knew that UCLA was the right move for me.”

The senior enjoyed an illustrious career at Martin Luther King High School in Detroit and just led the team to a state championship earlier this month. The 6 foot 3, 200 pounds signal-caller started for four years, throwing for almost 10,000 yards and 135 touchdowns. Electric.

For UCLA football, they’re looking to replace Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who has declared for the NFL Draft. Ex-Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei recently visited UCLA after hitting the transfer portal and would obviously bring a lot of experience to the table. Kent State’s Collin Schlee is also transferring to UCLA.

If all three ended up under the tutelage of Chip Kelly, it could be a very intriguing QB room. Given Moore’s immense talent, there is every chance he has all the opportunity to compete for the starting job next year. Moore said one of the big reasons he ultimately chose UCLA over Oregon, in the end, was because OC Kenny Dillingham took the head coaching job at Arizona State and he’d previously built a strong relationship with him during the Ducks recruiting process.

UCLA football has a special talent coming to the program and it’ll be interesting to see how he adjusts to the next level.