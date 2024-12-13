Oregon football is entering the first-ever College Football Playoffs as the top contender. Meanwhile, one assistant under head coach Dan Lanning is his own favorite to win a new coaching role.

Ducks running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples has Sam Houston State in the mix. Samples reportedly is the frontrunner for the Bearkats' opening now, per Matt Prehm of 247Sports Thursday.

Samples is the first such name on Lanning's staff to earn consideration for a head coaching opening. Even in a position coach role, Samples proved to be impactful.

Oregon rose to 17th overall in rushing touchdowns under Samples. He also helped the Ducks rank No. 14 in total offense. Furthermore, the Big 10 Conference champions enter the 12-team postseason tournament as the nation's only undefeated team.

Where else has key Oregon assistant coached before joining Dan Lanning?

Samples has witnessed a coaching ascension on his end. He's widely regarded in a lot of coaching circles.

The Dallas native started coaching in 2016 at the University of Houston. But in two years, he joined the Texas Longhorns staff as assistant wide receivers coach in 2018. Samples later landed back in his hometown, accepting the SMU offensive assistant position in 2019.

Samples later took over the RB coach job and recruiting coordinator for SMU. He developed a stout reputation in plucking away area talent to build the Mustangs. SMU ranked in the top three among recruiting classes for American Athletic Conference schools in 2020 and 2021 under Samples' guidance.

Sean McVay eventually saw something special in Samples. The Los Angeles Rams head coach hired him to lead his running backs in 2022. Samples' NFL run was short-lived, as he joined Kenny Dillingham and his Arizona State staff one year later. Although, the Sun Devils head coach handed Samples the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator position.

Samples returned to his ground-game roots in Eugene by joining Lanning. The 30-year-old is now a potential head coach in the making.

He is facing competition for the Sam Houston State job, though. Former Wisconsin offensive coordinator Phil Longo is among the other contenders, according to Mike Craven of Dave Campbell's Texas Football. Craven adds Houston quarterbacks coach Shawn Bell, Baylor defensive coordinator Matt Powledge, University of Pittsburgh defensive line coach Tim Daoust, and Missouri RB coach Curtis Luper are other contenders.

Samples, Lanning and Oregon will await the winner of Tennessee and Ohio State on New Year's Day at the Rose Bowl.