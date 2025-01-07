Oregon football is getting a commitment from a former no. 1 JUCO player. Wide receiver Malik Benson is committing to the Ducks, per On3. Benson is getting another year of eligibility due to a recent decision by a court that gave JUCO players another year to play.

Benson played for Alabama and Florida State, so he will add a lot of experience to the Oregon wide receiver room. In the 2024 season, Benson posted 411 receiving yards and a touchdown. He finished the season with 25 receptions. Florida State collapsed in disappointment and finished the year with a 2-10 record.

Benson spent the 2023 season with Alabama. In Tuscaloosa, he collected 13 receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown.

There are several JUCO players who will be sticking around college football a bit longer, due to the court decision. It was the result of a complaint brought by Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia. Pavia fought for more eligibility and got it, for the 2025 season.

Oregon football is moving on after losing in the College Football Playoff

The Ducks are picking up the pieces this offseason after a defeating loss in the College Football Playoff, to Ohio State. Oregon was the no. 1 seed in the first year of the expanded playoff, and expected by many to win the championship. Oregon football entered the CFP with a 13-0 record, and won the Big Ten championship.

The loss to Ohio State leaves a sour taste in the player's mouths. Then Oregon got another blow, when the team lost a major quarterback recruit to California football. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele decided to leave Eugene and go to the ACC, despite being with the Ducks for their Rose Bowl preparations.

The Ducks do have a legacy player coming in, in quarterback Akili Smith Jr. That addition should help the team in the short-term.

Oregon football must now try and regroup for the future. Dan Lanning has built something special in Eugene, despite the disappointing result this season in the CFP. Lanning has won 35 games in just three seasons at the school. Lanning is the subject of speculation that he may go on to coach in the NFL, but the team's loss to Ohio State may put the brakes on that development.

The CFP continues Thursday, when Penn State plays Notre Dame. Ohio State and Texas also play in a semi-final, on Friday.