Oregon football and Oregon State football are finalizing a deal to keep the Civil War rivalry game amid conference realignment

The Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers will, in fact, continue the traditional ‘Civil War' rivalry game between Oregon football and Oregon State football, according to John Canzano of JohnCanzano.com and 750 The Game.

Says Canzano, “Civil War football game is on for 2024 and beyond. Oregon State and Oregon finalizing deal. Ducks vs. Beavers on Sept. 14 at Reser Stadium. (PS: Texas Tech will play at WSU in 2024)”

With Oregon moving to the Big Ten starting next season, and the Pac-12 down to solely Oregon State and Washington State, there was real concern that the rivalry game would end after this season's 127th meeting between the two schools. Oregon football beat Oregon State 31-7 last month.

Continues Canzano, “Multiple schools were involved, I’m told.

Texas Tech helped, for example. The Red Raiders were originally scheduled to play at Oregon on Sept. 7 next season. They’ll instead play at Washington State on that same date. WSU was previously scheduled to play on Sept. 7 at San Diego State. That game will move to a date later in the season.”

But Texas Tech wasn't the only school to help Oregon football continue their rivalry with Oregon State football:

“Boise State also helped. It was UO’s originally scheduled opponent for Sept. 14. The Broncos State will instead visit Eugene one week earlier. Boise State was originally contracted to play vs. Oregon State on Sept. 7 but will instead travel to Autzen Stadium.”

Earlier this summer, the Big Ten Conference has admitted to having an ‘ongoing conversation' in hopes of trying to preserve the Oregon football/Oregon State football rivalry at the end of the year.

First played 129 years ago in 1894, the Civil War is the fifth-most played college football rivalry game in the Football Bowl Subdivision.