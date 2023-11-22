It is time to take a look at our College Football odds series where our Oregon State-Oregon prediction and pick will be revealed.

One of the best rivalries in all of college football will be underway one last time for the foreseeable future as the Civil War is finally here! In the heart of Eugene, the Oregon State Beavers will make the trip to Autzen Stadium to do battle with their fierce rivals in the Oregon Ducks a day after Thanksgiving. It is time to take a look at our College Football odds series where our Oregon State-Oregon prediction and pick will be revealed.

Entering play with an 8-3 record after a narrow loss to undefeated Washington which was a rainy and mucky game from start to finish, the Beavers will be more than hungry to beat the Ducks in back-to-back years considering all of the drama that has taken place thanks to college football's recent conference alignment. With Oregon State being left in the cold while Oregon is off to greener pastures next year as a future member of the Big Ten Conference, there is no denying that the Beavers will want to stick it to the Ducks one final time.

Meanwhile, Oregon is well-alive in the College Football Playoff race as they enter Thanksgiving Week with an impressive 10-1 record which includes a 7-1 mark in conference play. Without a doubt, this year's version of the Ducks have national championship contenders written all over them as they boast bonafide playmakers at nearly every position. As a whole, can the Ducks use their talent advantage on Friday to avoid a letdown against their in-state rivals?

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Oregon State-Oregon Odds

Oregon State: +13.5 (-110)

Oregon: -13.5 (-110)

Over: 61.5 (-110)

Under: 61.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Oregon Week 13

Time: 8:30 ET/5:30 PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Oregon State Will Cover The Spread

Famously enough, one of the more iconic Civil War finishes took place last November when the Beavers were able to storm back from a 31-10 deficit in the third quarter and come out victorious by a final score of 38-34. Similarly to their last matchup against the Ducks, the Beavers will once again enter this contest with a heavy dosage of the run game. In fact, few teams around the nation can run the rock like Oregon State can.

On paper, the Beavers average a shade north of 192 rushing yards per game and are led by the hard-nosed running back himself in sophomore Damien Martinez. One of the best young backs that the country has to offer, Martinez is clearly the catalyst on the offensive side of the ball for the Beavers. Indeed, a heavy dosage of Martinez between the tackles will be expected. If Oregon State can pound the ball with authority while avoiding a ton of third-and-longs, then they'll end up being in good shape.

Most of all, it is well known that the Oregon Ducks offense can put up points faster than a speeding bullet, and in order for the Beavers to keep up in the scoring department, then QB D.J. Uiagalelei will need to be at his best. Of course, Uiagalelei has always had a next-level arm even during his tenure at Clemson, but the overall consistency of his game has often come into question. Obviously, he will need to make some big-time throws to give the Beavers a shot at pulling off the upset in hostile territory.

Why Oregon Will Cover The Spread

Here come the Ducks! Currently ranked number-six in the AP Top 25 as they await their destiny in regards to the College Football Rankings which come out on Tuesday night, Oregon is fortunate to have such a baller at the quarterback position. As it stands, QB Bo Nix has firmly put himself in position to receive an invite to New York for the Heisman Memorial Trophy presentation as a finalist. In his fifth season of college ball, Nix has been an absolute terror for defenses to game plan for. Since his freshman season at Auburn during the 2019 campaign, Nix has taken a large leap forward as a dynamic passer. Always known for his athleticism, Nix's 2023 passing numbers have been inconceivable. Overall, the Ducks field general has thrown for 35 touchdowns to a minuscule two interceptions en route to barely turning the ball over.

In addition to Nix's outstanding play which is a big reason why the Ducks are in the position that they are in, Oregon is one of few teams that can say they are a top-ten squad on both sides of the ball. Not only is Oregon averaging 546.6 yards of total offense, but they have held opposing teams to only 16.7 points per game. Even if the offense isn't clicking on all cylinders, expect the Ducks' defense to be stout against the run and get after Uiagalelei with their ferocious pass-rushing ability.

Final Oregon State-Oregon Prediction & Pick

With a Pac-12 Championship on the line, a win for Oregon on Friday night will clinch their ticket to the conference's final title game in Las Vegas. Unquestionably, rivalry games provide dramatic theatrics each time, and Oregon State will surely give Oregon all they can handle. However, the Beavers have failed to score at least 30 points in both of their game versus top-ten squads and there are question marks on whether or not they have enough firepower to keep up with the Ducks.

Final Oregon State-Oregon Prediction & Pick: Oregon -13.5 (-110)