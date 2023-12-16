See where the Ducks' all-time leader in receiving touchdowns ranks among draft-eligible wideouts.

Oregon football wideout Troy Franklin — a key contributor to the Ducks' 2023 offense, has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, foregoing his senior season. The player made his intentions known in a social media post on Saturday morning.

“First of all, I just want to thank my mother that's been there for me every step of the way,” said Franklin in a photographed statement. “I like to thank pops [sic] for getting me right on different aspects of life, giving me advice, and being somebody I can trust and listen to.”

“Next I'd like to thank all my coaches that's been involved since high school, pouring into me and giving all of their effort to make sure I'm in the best position I can be in.” he continued. “Last, the fans – I swear yall the best every game, no matter where it is.”

In 40 games across three seasons for Oregon football, Franklin caught 160 passes for 2,483 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns. His 25 career touchdowns are the most in Oregon football history.

The 20-year-old is a native of East Palo Alto, California. Franklin possesses “elite balance tight-roping the sideline and in-and-out of his breaks, showing excellent start-stop ability and burst,” according to a scouting report by NFL Draft Buzz, which ranks Franklin as the ninth-best receiver to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

“Although Franklin is more of a possession target than a field stretcher,” the report reads, “His competitive demeanor and ability to make plays after the catch make him a threat in the middle of the field.”

The Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, and New York Giants are among the teams believed to be seeking wide receiver help in the 2024 NFL Draft.