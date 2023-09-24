One of the most intriguing games on the week four college football slate was Colorado football going on the road to take on Oregon football. The spread favored the Ducks by three touchdowns, but Oregon ended up completely dominating the Buffaloes from start to finish. Bo Nix played a fantastic game and got the Ducks up big early, and they ended up winning the game 42-6. There was a lot of talk from both teams going into this game, and Oregon was the team that backed up the talk, and they used what Colorado said and did to fuel them.

In a typical warm up before the game, teams split the field and warm up at the same time. When Colorado stepped out onto the Oregon football field, they decided to utilize the entire thing for warm ups. Wide receiver Troy Franklin mentioned after the game that that move fired up the Oregon team, according to a tweet from Matt Prehm. If you're going to make a move like Colorado, it's best to not follow it up by losing 42-6.

This game showed the country a lot about both of these teams. Deion Sanders and Colorado still deserve a lot of credit for flipping the script from being 1-11 a year ago. As for Oregon, this is a very good football team. Bo Nix is one of the best quarterbacks in the country, and this Ducks team looks like one of the best in the country. The race for the Pac-12 title is going to be a fun one.