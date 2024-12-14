Oregon State football will need a new defensive leader to step up for 2025. The Beavers are losing one of their top young stars from 2024.

Linebacker Isaiah Chisom has unveiled plans to leave Corvallis through their transfer portal, per Pete Nakos of On3.com Friday. He's also on his way out as a Midseason Freshman All-American.

Chisom collected 89 total tackles for the Beavers in two seasons. He also grabbed one sack and forced a fumble. But his numbers spiked in 2024.

Chisom snatched 75 total tackles, 30 solo stops, and delivered his forced fumble this season. He also produced two double-digit tackle games. Air Force watched the 6-foot LB tally 11 tackles. Even top-ranked Oregon saw Chisom grab 10 tackles. Chisom showed a strong, consistent nose for the football in producing five games of tallying more than seven tackles.

Oregon State operated in a two-team Pac-12 Conference. The Beavers joined Washington State as the final two representatives. Chisom's move also comes before the conference expands to eight for 2026. Boise State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Colorado State, are among the future rivals of the Beavers.

Chisom arrived to Corvallis from Chaminade High in West Hills, California. The 2023 graduate starred for a place that produced future Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson. Chisom lured in 14 scholarship offers. Cal, Arizona, USC, and Colorado were his other Pac-12 offers before the conference dissolved. Michigan State was his only power conference offer outside of the Pac-12.

He's one of seven Beavers players entering the portal, per BeaverBlitz on 247Sports. But Chisom is the second from the linebacking unit to leave. Outside linebacker DJ Wesolak also departed to the portal.

Andre Jordan Jr. is one more defensive exit. The cornerback declared his intentions for the portal on Dec. 5. Offensively, quarterback Gevani McCoy is the biggest loss there. The dual-threat passer made his decision on Dec. 7.