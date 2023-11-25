Oregon State football's DJ Uiagalelei is in utter disbelief after head coach Jonathan Smith leaves for the Michigan State job.

The Michigan State Spartans made a big move on Saturday after spending most of the season with an interim coach. After building up the Oregon State football program, head coach Jonathan Smith will be the new head coach of the Spartans.

It's a brilliant move for Michigan State considering they need someone to turn the program around. As for the Beavers, they're now in search of a new head coach after having one of their most successful seasons in recent years.

Shortly after the announcement, Oregon State football's star quarterback, DJ Uiagalelei took to social media to share his reaction. He needed one word to showcase his feelings about the move. To put it shortly, Uiagalelei doesn't seem thrilled with the coaching change.

“Well.”

Considering DJ Uiagalelei transferred from Clemson to play for Smith, it makes sense for him to not like the idea of a new coach coming in for the Beavers. Due to this ordeal, there's a chance the star quarterback follows Smith to Michigan State through the portal. If that's the case, then the Oregon State football team may need a new starting quarterback next season.

As of now, that is purely speculation. But considering the Beavers are still in the Pac-12, which is seemingly a dead conference, there's no certainty with the sports programs at all. So, it makes sense for Jonathan Smith to leave the Oregon State football program for Michigan State.

With that said, keep an eye on the Beavers. They could be on the move to a different conference in the offseason. Additionally, they'll be looking to hire a new head coach sooner, rather than later.