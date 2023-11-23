Oregon State played spoiler to Oregon's Pac-12 championship dreams last year. Can they do the same this time, or will the Ducks get revenge?

It is rivalry week in college football, and a lot of teams will be playing their last game of the regular season. This week, Week 13 of college football action, will feature one of the best rivalries of the year. Both Oregon and Oregon State are two of the best teams in the nation, and the two in-state rivals will play each other in the Civil War rivalry on Friday, Nov. 24. This article will explain everything you need to know on how to watch it.

When and where is the Civil War rivalry?

Oregon State is the 16th-ranked team in the nation, while Oregon is the sixth-ranked team and just narrowly on the outside looking in for the College Football Playoffs. Oregon State won't have to travel too far to play Oregon. The game is at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. Kickoff is at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on Friday, Nov. 24.

How to watch Oregon vs. Oregon State

FOX will be broadcasting the must-win game for the Ducks. You can also watch a live stream using fuboTV.

Date: Friday, Nov. 24 | Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon

TV channel: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Oregon -13.5 | O/U 61.5

Oregon storylines

The Civil War is one of the oldest rivalries in sports. Oregon and Oregon State have played each other 126 times, the fifth most times of any two schools in history. The schools first matched up in 1894, and Oregon leads the all-time series 67-49-10. The game has been played every year since 1945.

Ranked sixth in the College Football Rankings, Oregon needs a little bit of luck to reach the postseason. They also have to ensure a win this week, preferably in dominant fashion. Although they lead the all-time series, that won't be an easy thing to do against Oregon State. The Allstate Playoff Predictor gives the Ducks a 51% chance of making the College Football Playoff.

If Oregon is able to get into the postseason, they have the caliber of team that can make a run. Bo Nix is one of the best quarterbacks in the country. His 3,539 passing yards are fourth in the nation, and his 35 passing touchdowns are second in the nation. Nix will surely be a Heisman finalist, and he can ensure that with one more great game.

Nix's favorite target is Troy Franklin. Also one of the best players at his position, the receiver's 1,221 receiving yards are the fourth most in college football and his 13 touchdowns are the second most. The quarterback/receiver duo has led Oregon to the second most points per game (46.5) in the country.

Oregon State storylines

Like the Ducks, Oregon State also has a potent offense. The Beavers score 36.3 points per game. They also have an elite quarterback. D.J. Uiagalelei was somewhat of a letdown at Clemson, but he has had a resurgence at Oregon State. The quarterback has 2,418 passing yards and 20 touchdowns this season.

The Beavers don't have a receiver on par with Franklin, but they do have an elite running back. Damien Martinez has 1,147 rushing yards.

While Oregon State won't be playing in the Pac-12 Championship, playing spoiler yet again might be all the motivation that the team needs. Plus, the team knows they have the talent to compete with anybody. They lost by only two points to Washington last week. Last year, Oregon State beat Oregon in the Civil War rivalry. The upset eliminated the Ducks from playing in the Pac-12 championship, and the Beavers would like to create the same havoc this season. Oregon was up by as many as 21 points against Oregon State in that game. The loss was one of the most devastating in recent memory for the Ducks, and they will surely be seeking revenge this year.