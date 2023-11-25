Oregon State's football coach Jonathan Smith has emerged as a top candidate for the Michigan State head coaching position.

The Michigan State Spartans are a step closer to finding a new head football coach. Michigan State is on the verge of hiring Oregon State's Jonathan Smith, per ESPN. The two parties still have some negotiating to complete.

Michigan State and Jonathan Smith are at “the 5-yard line,” a source said, but still some meetings later today before anything is finalized with the Oregon State coach. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 25, 2023

Smith is an alumnus at Oregon State and has had a great deal of success with the Beavers football program. But the school has been left hanging by conference realignment, as Oregon State and Washington State are soon to become the only two schools left in the Pac-12 Conference. Smith had the Beavers ranked for most of the 2023 season and finished the campaign with an 8-4 record. Oregon State will play in a bowl game, but it's not been announced where and who they will play.

Smith is one of the hottest commodities in the college football landscape, and will possibly be linked to other openings if he doesn't go to Michigan State. In his first season in 2018 at Oregon State, Smith finished 2-10. He's since built the program back into a Pac-12 conference power, winning 25 games in the last three seasons.

Michigan State football is searching for a head coach after the school parted ways with Mel Tucker earlier this year following a sexual harassment investigation. Mel Tucker has disputed the allegations against him, but the school fired Tucker in September. The football program had been led by interim coach Harlon Barnett for most of the season. The Spartans finished the 2023 campaign with a disappointing 4-8 record. The Spartans have had two losing seasons in a row.

Jonathan Smith has a head coaching record of 34-35 at Oregon State. He's also been an assistant at Washington, Boise State, Montana and Idaho in his coaching tenure. He played college football at Oregon State.