It is a WCC clash on Thursday night as Oregon State faces Portland. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oregon State-Portland prediction and pick.

Oregon State comes into the game at 17-8 on the year and 7-5 in conference play, sitting in fifth in the WCC. They opened up the year 4-0 before back-to-back losses. They would then win six straight before losing three of their next five games. Since then, they have won six of nine games, and the last time they faced St. Mary's. St. Mary's dominated the game. After taking the lead just three minutes into the game, they would never give it back. St. Mary's led by 11 at the end of the first half and would go on to win the game 63-49.

Meanwhile, Portland is just 8-17 on the year while going 3-9 in WCC play, sitting eighth in the WCC. They would open the year 5-8 before losing five straight games. Since then, they have won just three of their last seven games. Santa Clara took a ten-point lead into the halftime break. Then, they would dominate Portland in the second half. Santa Clara outscored Portland 56-19 in the second half, going on to win the game 97-50.

Here are the Oregon State-Portland College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Oregon State-Portland Odds

Oregon State: -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1250

Portland: +13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +740

Over: 145.5 (-110)

Under: 145.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Portland

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: EPSN+

Why Oregon State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon State is 72nd in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 51st in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 115th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Oregon State has been solid on defense this year. They are 52nd in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 121st in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Further, they limit opponent rebounds well. They are fourth in the nation in opponent rebounds per game this year.

Michael Rataj leads the way for Oregon State. He leads the team in points, rebounds, and steals per game the year. Rataj is scoring 17.4 points per game while adding 7.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals. Further, he has 2.2 assists per game this year. He is joined in the frontcourt by Parsa Fallah. Fallah is scoring 11.7 points per game while adding 3.5 rebounds and one assist per game.

In the backcourt, Nate Kingz leads the way. He is scoring 12 points per game while adding 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game this year. He is joined by Damarco Minor, who leads the team in assists per game. He has five assists per game this year while adding 9.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game.

Why Portland Will Cover The Spread/Win

Portland is 316th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 255th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 336th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Portland has been better on the offensive end of the court this year. They are 276th in the nation in points per game while sitting 249th in shooting efficiency this year. They have also shot a lot from three this year. They are 87th in the nation in three-point attempts while sitting 140th in three-point attempts made this year. They are also 16th in the nation in assists to made-field goal ratio.

Portland is led by Max Mackinnon. He is scoring 13.4 points per game while adding 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Vukasin Masic, who leads the team in assists per game. He has 3.1 assists per game this year. Masic is also scoring 8.7 points per game while adding 2.9 rebounds per game. Finally, Chris Austin has 8.6 points per game while adding 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

In the frontcourt, Austin Rapp leads the way, leading the team in rebounds per game. He has 6.3 rebounds per game while adding 13.3 points and 2.2 assists per game.

Final Oregon State-Portland Prediction & Pick

While Oregon State has been solid on the defensive end of the court, their offense against the defense of Portland will make a huge difference. Oregon State is 102nd in points per game but is ninth in shooting efficiency this year. Meanwhile, Portland is 350th in opponent points per game while sitting 315th in opponent shooting efficiency. Further, Portland scores a large portion of their points from three, scoring over a third of their points per game from three. Still, Oregon State is 121st in the nation against the three. Finally, Oregon State will dominate the rebounding game. They are 47th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage, while Portland is 264th in defensive rebounding percentage. Take Oregon State to win big in this game.

Final Oregon State-Portland Prediction & Pick: Oregon State -13.5 (-110)