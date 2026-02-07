The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night. Devin Booker is on the injury report for one team, and Joel Embiid is as well, with both players listed as questionable. Booker is dealing with a right ankle sprain, while Embiid has been dealing with a lingering knee injury. Here's everything we know about Devin Booker and Joel Embiid injuries ahead of Saturday's Suns and 76ers matchup.

Devin Booker injury update

After Suns forward Devin Booker made his fifth All-Star selection, Booker is hoping to play in his first game since January 23. While Booker's upgraded status from out to questionable is encouraging, it's difficult to predict if he'll be suiting up in Saturday's matchup against the 76ers.

Amidst another All-Star campaign, Booker is averaging 25.4 points on 45.6% shooting, 6.2 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game this season. The Suns have won four of their last six games, improving to 31-21, which is the seventh-best record in the Western Conference.

As for the question of whether Devin Booker is playing tonight against the 76ers, the answer is maybe.

Joel Embiid injury update

76ers veteran Joel Embiid finished with 25 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, two blocks, and one steal in a 119-115 win against the Lakers. The 76ers won four consecutive games before losing two straight heading into Saturday's matchup against the Suns.

In his first two games in February, Embiid is averaging a combined 29.5 points on 55.3% shooting, including 2-for-4 from deep, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks. He led the 76ers to a 128-113 win against the Clippers.

However, when it comes to the question of whether is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. the Suns, the answer is maybe.

Suns injury update

Allen Grayson — Out — Right knee sprain

Devin Booker — Questionable — Right ankle sprain

Jalen Green — Questionable — Right hamstring strain; injury management; left hip contusion

Isaiah Livers — Out — Left shoulder strain

76ers injury update

Joel Embiid — Quesitonable — Right knee; injury management

Paul George — Out — League suspension

Kelly Oubre Jr. — Left knee injury; injury recovery