The Oregon Ducks will face the Arizona Wildcats on Friday at T-Mobile Arena in the Pac-12 Semifinals. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make an Oregon-Arizona prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Ducks edged out the UCLA Bruins 68-66 on Thursday at the T-Mobile Arena to advance to the Pac-12 Semifinals. It was 34-29 UCLA at halftime. However, the Ducks battled back, taking the lead and holding on early in the second half. N'Faly Dante led the way with 22 points while shooting 8 for 11 from the floor. Additionally, Jackson Shelstad added 12 points. Jermaine Cousnard had 10 points but struggled from the floor, shooting 3 for 16. Meanwhile, the Ducks got some help from Kario Oquendo and Jadrian Tracey, who each added 10 points.
Oregon shot 42.9 percent from the field, including only 20 percent from beyond the arc. They also held the Bruins to 44 percent from the floor, including 23.8 percent from the triples. The Ducks also won the board battle 29-28, including 10 offensive rebounds. They forced 11 turnovers, which helped.
The Wildcats destroyed the USC Trojans 70-49 on Thursday at the T-Mobile Arena. They led 28-16, but they turned on the accelerator in the second half to win. Caleb Love led the way with 11 points while shooting 4 for 13 from the floor. Also, Oumar Ballo had 10 points while shooting 3 for 4 from the hardwood while also pulling down 13 rebounds. Pelle Larsson also tallied 10 points. Likewise, KJ Lewis came off the bench for 15 points while shooting 6 for 10 from the field. Jaden Bradley also had 12 points off the bench while making all four of his shots.
Arizona shot 45.6 percent from the field, including 36.8 percent from the triples. Also, they held the Trojans to 35.7 percent shooting, including just 27.3 percent from the triples. They also dominated the boards 38-28. Additionally, they had 10 steals, which helped force 17 turnovers.
Arizona swept the season series from Oregon. They defeated them 87-78 in Oregon on January 27. Most recently, they destroyed them 103-83 at McKale Memorial Center.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Oregon-Arizona Odds
Oregon: +10.5 (-102)
Moneyline: +480
Arizona: -10.5 (-120)
Moneyline: -690
Over: 156.5 (-110)
Under: 156.5 (-110)
How to Watch Oregon vs. Arizona
Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT
TV: Pac-12 Network
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Oregon Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Ducks will have a tall task in attempting to try and take down the Wildcats. Ultimately, it will all come down to how they shoot and how well they defend. It's simple basketball at the end of the day.
Dante did well in his last game against the Wildcats, scoring 16 points while shooting 8 for 11. Also, he pulled down 10 rebounds. Look for him to be heavily involved in the game plan as he tries to help the Ducks advance. Meanwhile, Shelstad was solid in the last battle, scoring 16 points while shooting 7 for 14. He will also be a big contributor in this game. Couisnard was the star in their last encounter, exploding for 39 points while shooting 14 for 24.
The Ducks will need a lot more than these three. In fact, they will need Oquendo and Tracey to do their part to try and win this game. While the offense did well enough to win most games, it was the defense that struggled mightily. When you allow a team to shoot 60.9 percent from the floor, including 56 percent from the three-point line, you are not going to win most games. They need to lock down the Wildcats.
Oregon will cover the spread if its three best players shoot well and get secondary help. Then, the squad needs to play tight defense.
Why Arizona Will Cover The Spread/Win
Arizona had no trouble with the Trojans because everything that could go right did go right. Now, they will face a team they also did well against during the regular season. The Wildcats have so many options to turn to.
Love played well last night. He scored 22 points while shooting 9 for 19 against Oregon in the last game. Larsson was also solid last night. He scored 22 points while shooting 8 for 14 against the Ducks in their last battle. But the Ducks also hope Boswell can produce. Amazingly, he scored 19 points while shooting 8 for 10 against the Ducks in their last showdown.
Ballo has scored around the same over the last few games. Furthermore, he managed 11 points while shooting 5 for 6 against Oregon in their last encounter. Keshad Johnson could become a factor. Remember, he scored 21 points while shooting 8 for 10 in the last throwdown with the Ducks.
Arizona will cover the spread if they can maintain their hot shooting. They must also avoid turning the ball over to prevent giving the Ducks any hope.
Final Oregon-Arizona Prediction & Pick
Oregon used up a lot of energy just to get here, having trouble with the Bruins. Conversely, Arizona had almost no trouble against the Trojans. Keep in mind that the Wildcats have dominated both games. Additionally, they have the pedigree and so many stars that can do so much. The Wildcats are too fast for the Ducks to keep up. Expect Arizona to roll over Oregon in this one. This smells like a 15-point victory. Arizona covers the spread and advances to the Pac-12 Finals with a chance to win their third in a row.
Final Oregon-Arizona Prediction & Pick: Arizona: -10.5 (-120)