The Oregon Ducks will head to Stanford Maples Pavilion in Northern California on Thursday to face the Stanford Cardinal. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make an Oregon-Stanford prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Oregon edged out Oregon State 60-58 on Saturday on the road. At first, they led 36-24 at halftime. But they fell apart in the second half, and it was tied with 40 seconds left. But the Ducks got two offensive rebounds on their last possession, and N'Faly Dante finished it off with a dunk with one second left. Ultimately, he finished with 22 points. Jackson Shelstad had 15 points. Likewise, Jermaine Cousinard had 13 points.

The Ducks survived despite getting no points from their bench (0 for 9). Overall, Oregon shot 43.3 percent from the field, including 10.5 percent from the triples (2 for 19). They won the board battle 39-29, including 16 offensive rebounds. Moreover, they overcame nine turnovers to win this game.

Stanford lost 72-59 to the Washington State Cougars. At first, they led 36-35 at halftime. But things fell apart in the second half. Despite the loss, they still had some production. Brandon Angel led the way with 15 points. Meanwhile, Michael Jones and Kanaan Carlyle each had 12 points.

The Ducks shot 43.1 percent from the field, including 33.3 percent from the triples. Likewise, they shot 90 percent from the charity stripe. The Ducks lost the board battle 35-20. Also, they turned the ball over 12 times.

Stanford is 33-20 against Oregon since 1995. Moreover, they are 21-5 at home. The Cardinal are also 4-1 over the past five games at home.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Oregon-Stanford Odds

Oregon: +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -105

Stanford: -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -114

Over: 151.5 (-110)

Under: 151.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oregon vs. Stanford

Time: 11:05 PM ET/8:05 PM PT

TV: ESPN 2

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Oregon Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon will come into this showdown with a 13-12 record against the spread. Additionally, they are 4-4 against the spread on the road. The Ducks are also 6-8 against the spread against the Pac-12 conference. On Thursday, they will come into this battle with a 4-3 road record against the Pac-12.

The Ducks have been very sloppy in their games. Ultimately, even their wins have looked bad. They don't have many guys that can shoot the ball well. Yet, there are three guys that will definitely score. Dante is their best player. Currently, he is averaging 15.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. Dante is also shooting 62.3 percent from the field. Therefore, he will be expected to produce even more in this game. Cousinard is averaging 14.8 points per game. Yet, he is shooting 41.3 percent from the field, including 36.1 percent from beyond the arc. Shelstad is averaging 12.1 points per game. Likewise, he is shooting 45.4 percent from the floor. These three will need to do a lot more to have a chance to steal another road game.

Oregon will cover the spread if they can find better shots from all over the court. Then, they need to win the board battle and avoid turning the ball over.

Why Stanford Will Cover The Spread/Win

Stanford comes into this battle with a 12-12-1 record against the spread. Also, they are 8-5 against the spread at home. The Cardinal are also 7-7-1 against the spread against conference rivals. Now, they have a tough task at home, where they are just 4-3 against Pac-12 opponents.

Raynaud is their best player. At the moment, he is averaging 15.1 points and 10 rebounds per game. Raynaud is also shooting 57.5 percent from the field, including 45.5 percent from beyond the arc. Therefore, expect to see a lot of him in this game. Carlyle is solid. So far, he is averaging 12.7 points per game. Carlyle is also shooting just 41 percent from the field, including 35.6 percent from beyond the arc. Therefore, he needs to take better shots. Jones is averaging 11.1 points per game. Additionally, he is shooting 52.6 percent from the field, including 45 percent from the three-point line. Spencer Jones is averaging 10.7 points per game. However, he is shooting just 42.9 percent from the field, including 39.6 percent from the three-point line. But he managed just three points in the game against Washington State.

Stanford will cover the spread if Raynaud can go off, along with Carlyle. Then, they need to contain Dante in this game.

Final Oregon-Stanford Prediction & Pick

Oregon is the better team at the moment, as they sit two games above the Cardinal in the Pac-12 standings. However, the Stanford Maples Pavilion has been a house of horrors for them. Expect that to continue, as the Ducks struggle to find a way to steal another road game. They need to shoot a lot better. And I don't think that is going to happen. Go with Stanford for the money line.

Final Oregon-Stanford Prediction & Pick: Stanford ML (-114)