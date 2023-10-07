The Baltimore Orioles were one of the best stories in Major League Baseball this season. After years of struggling in the American League East, the Orioles advanced up the ladder quite a bit in 2022 and finished with a winning 83-79 record. However, the expectations for the 2023 season did not include a 101-61 record and the top seed in the American League.

However, that's just what happened and manager Brandon Hyde has a dynamic team on his hands that will have homefield advantage in every postseason series it has unless they meet the Atlanta Braves in the World Series.

The Orioles would never have risen to the level they are at if they were depending on one or two great players. Instead, they had a lineup of solid working parts that included clutch hitting, excellent defense, effective base running and first-rate pitching.

The Orioles have been able to count on position players like Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, Anthony Santander, Cedric Mullins and Ryan Mountcastle. They have had a better-than-advertised pitching staff that includes Kyle Bradish, Dean Kremer, Kyle Gibson and a stellar bullpen.

Bradish is scheduled to get the start for the Orioles against Andrew Heaney of the Rangers in Game 1 of the ALDS. The series begins Saturday at Camden Yards at 1:07 p.m. ET and will be televised by FS1.

Hyde is hoping to get contributions up and down the lineup in the best of 5 playoff series against Texas. But in the playoffs, one player can often make the difference with big hits and clutch play.

Orioles top candidate: Catcher Adley Rutschman

The Baltimore resurgence is tied to the promotion of Rutschman to the major leagues a year ago. The Orioles identified Rutschman as the centerpiece of their franchise when they selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 Major League Draft.

Rutschman made steady progress until his ascension to the big club in 2022. He is the backbone of the franchise as its No. 1 catcher, although Hyde used him as a designated hitter on several occasions to save his legs.

The 25-year-old Rutschman slashed .277/.374/.435 last season with 20 home runs, 80 runs scored and 84 runs batted in. Additionally, Rutschman had a WAR of 4.3 and an OPS of .809.

Rutschman has the pedigree to get big hits throughout the series. He has shown throughout his 2 seasons with the Orioles that he knows how to rise to the occasion and deliver in the biggest moments.

Orioles will have to adjust if Rutschman struggles

The history of baseball indicates that while superstars often come through in the biggest moments, there have been many occasions when unsung players have taken on a leading role and get the decisive hits.

The Houston Astros won the World Series over the Philadelphia Phillies last year, and while Dusty Baker had a number of superstars in his lineup including Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker, it was rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena who slashed .400/.423/.600 in the World Series and got several key hits.

The Orioles have a number of candidates who can come through for them if Rutschman does not lead them in the ALDS against the Rangers.

Orioles secondary candidates

Shortstop Gunnar Henderson is very likely the American League rookie of the year, although Rangers 3rd baseman Josh Jung may give him a battle for that honor.

Henderson has passed all his tests to this point. He has the look of a player who will rise to the level of superstar in the future, but he is not at that point just yet.

Henderson had a slash line of .255/.325/.489 during the regular season and he belted 28 home runs, scored 100 runs and knocked in 86 runs.

The Rangers know that Henderson is an excellent player and won't overlook him, but the young player has the tools to come through if Rutschman does not.

Don't count out Cedric Mullins from making the most memorable plays in the ALDS. Mullins is a fine centerfielder with more than enough speed to range from left center to right center to make big-time plays on drives to the power alleys.

Mullins is also a clutch hitter who belted 15 home runs and drove in 74 runs. His speed is also a factor on the base paths as he stole 19 bases and was caught stealing just 3 times.

Finally, don't count out veteran slugger Anthony Santander from turning out to be the player who will make the biggest difference in the series.

He tied Henderson for the team lead in home runs with 28 and he also drove in 95 runs for the Orioles. Santander has been a key factor in the Baltimore lineup since 2018, so it would not be a surprise if he asserted himself in the ALDS.