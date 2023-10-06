For the first time since 2014, the Baltimore Orioles are playing in the ALDS. The Orioles were the top dogs in the American League as the regular season concluded, winning 101 games en route to an AL East title. Now they are tasked with being the team everyone wants to beat in the AL and the Texas Rangers will get the first crack at the mighty O's.

The Orioles had one of the steadiest rosters in the league this season but had their fair share of late bloomers and injury returnees who will have an impact on Baltimore's postseason run. The Orioles built their roster through the draft and have reaped the rewards of a true rebuild filled with multiple 100-plus loss seasons. The diehard fans of Baltimore were rewarded with a memorable season this year and hope to see the O's win a little more.

Most of Baltimore's roster is set, but there are some positions that need to be filled as the 26-man roster rounds into form. The stars of the 2023 Orioles are locked in. Here's everyone joining them on Baltimore's journey toward the World Series.

Pitchers (12)

Starting pitchers: Kyle Bradish, Dean Kremer, John Means, Grayson Rodriguez

In terms of starting rotations in the playoffs, the Orioles don’t have the most talented bunch. What they do have is consistency though and Baltimore's starters are throwing well as of late. The Orioles ranked fourth in starter's ERA in September, showing that their rotation is up to snuff.

Bradish has been their most consistent starter while Rodriguez may be the best. Means is the eldest of the group and is just rounding into form upon his return from Tommy John surgery. He recorded a 2.66 ERA in four starts toward the end of the season, the last two being quality starts.

The Orioles should give their top three guys pretty decent leashes, but Baltimore has the bullpen to pull the plug on a starter early and get the job done with relievers.

Relief pitchers: Mike Baumann, Yennier Cano, Danny Coulombe, Kyle Gibson, DL Hall, Cionel Pérez, Jacob Webb, Tyler Wells

When it comes to bullpens, there aren’t much better in the MLB playoffs than the Orioles. Baltimore had the sixth-best bullpen ERA in the league during the regular season, led by the electricity of Felix Bautista and Yennier Cano. Unfortunately for the Orioles, Bautista won’t be part of the postseason roster after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Still, the Orioles have the reliable arms to will the team toward a pennant. Cano, Coulombe and starter-turned-reliever Wells will be among the late-inning options, while Gibson and Webb are there for long relief. Jack Flaherty may beat out Gibson for the swing starter role in the bullpen.

Catchers (2)

Adley Rutschman, James McCann

The Orioles are blessed with one of the best all-around catchers in the MLB. Adley Rutschman had the second-highest WAR among qualified catchers this season according to FanGraphs, playing at an elite level from both sides of the ball.

At just 25 years old, he's one of the leaders of the Orioles and arguably Baltimore's best player. McCann is a viable backup and brings some power from the right side of the plate. It's possible he sees no game action.

Infielders (7)

Adam Frazier, Gunnar Henderson, Jorge Mateo, Ryan Mountcastle, Ryan O’Hearn, Ramón Urías, Jordan Westburg

The Orioles have one of the deepest infields in the league and utilize everyone as they mix and match lineups and defensive alignments. Gunnar Henderson is the most talented of the group and has shown his versatility by splitting time at third base and shortstop. The AL Rookie of the Year frontrunner is also one of Baltimore's leadoff men.

The two Ryan's split time at first base and designated hitter. They've combined for 32 home runs and 43 doubles. Mateo provides the speed with a team-high 32 stolen bases. Urias and Westburg get their hacks in as well with Frazier usually manning second base.

Outfielders (5)

Austin Hays, Aaron Hicks, Heston Kjerstad, Cedric Mullins, Anthony Santander

Another solid unit for the Orioles, the outfield is full of All-Star caliber talent and all-around good play. The star of the pack is Mullins, who is the vocal leader in the Baltimore clubhouse. Mullins pulls out defensive web gems with ease and is among the centerfield leaders in defensive runs saved.

Hays was an All-Star this season and Santander led the team with 28 blasts and 95 RBIs. Kjerstad hit 21 homers in the minors this year and could be added to provide some pop off the bench.