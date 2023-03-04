Expectations are high for Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman in the 2023 MLB season. After finishing second in the 2022 AL Rookie of the Year race, Rutschman could take a leap during his sophomore campaign.

Adley Rutschman downplayed the idea that he’s the face of the Orioles’ franchise in an interview with MLB Network.

“It is what it is,” Rutschman said. “Most of the time I just try and stick with my own expectations, goals and just focus on the team. Those goals, those expectations, try to achieve those. Any outside noise kind of is what it is.”

"I've been fortunate enough to have great guys and great coaches in the clubhouse who have made it just unbelievable so far." – @RutschmanAdley @Orioles

Rutschman can deny it all he wants, but the catcher was one of the Orioles’ biggest names before ever taking an at-bat in the major leagues. Baltimore selected Rutschman with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. When the catcher played his first game with the Orioles on May 21 last year, it was one of the franchise’s biggest moments of the last half-decade.

Rutschman was greeted with a standing ovation by Orioles fans when he stepped up to the plate at Camden Yards for the first time. The 25-year-old went on to hit .254/.362/.445 with 13 home runs in 113 games.

“The guys you are with–the teammates, the coaches, they make up the experience,” Rutschman said. “I’ve been fortunate enough to have great guys and great coaches in the clubhouse who have made it just unbelievable so far.”

Rutschman was MLB’s top prospect at the start of the 2022 season. The Orioles also have the No. 1 prospect in 2023 spring training. Infielder Gunnar Henderson is the favorite to win the 2023 AL Rookie of the Year award.

With Rutschman and other potential up-and-coming stars on the big-league roster, the Orioles’ painful rebuild might finally be over. Baltimore went 83-79 in the 2022 season, posting its best record in six years. The Orioles had lost at least 108 games in each of the previous three 162-game seasons.

The Orioles hope to be a playoff contender in 2023. Baltimore last won a postseason game in the 2014 season.