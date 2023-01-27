Baltimore Orioles’ infielder Gunnar Henderson is MLB’s top prospect heading into the 2023 season. Henderson, Arizona Diamondbacks’ OF Corbin Carroll, and New York Mets’ C Francisco Alvarez were all expected to be ranked within the top 3 prospects on MLB Pipeline’s Top Prospect list, per MLB.com. However, it was unclear who would ultimately be ranked No. 1. But Henderson ended up receiving the honor.

Gunnar Henderson highlights two Orioles’ players in the top 10 and 8 total Baltimore prospects in the top 100. The future is bright for Baltimore moving forward. And Henderson could emerge as a legitimate superstar in the near future.

Henderson made his big league debut last year. He homered in his first ever MLB game against the Guardians in Cleveland. However, he is still regarded as a rookie heading into 2023.

Gunnar Henderson is listed as a 3B who can also play SS. His defense is solid, but scouts have raved about his strong throwing arm. Henderson also features an impressive hit-tool and power ability. He isn’t necessarily the fastest player, but he also won’t clog up the base paths. Henderson is considered to be an all-around quality athlete and could become a stolen base threat for the Orioles at some point.

He was initially drafted as a second-round pick. But the Orioles did a tremendous job of helping him develop during his time in the minor leagues. As a result, Gunnar Henderson has a chance to become an All-Star caliber player.

Henderson is set to make a pivotal impact for the Orioles in 2023.