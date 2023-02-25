The Baltimore Orioles head into 2023 with high expectations. After finishing with a surprising 83-79 record last season and just narrowly missing out on an American League Wild Card spot, there is no shortage of positivity around this young, exciting ballclub in Spring Training.

While they have a solid core of players already, there are numerous prospects who will be in big league camp down in Florida looking to make an impact.

Here are 5 must-watch prospects for the Orioles in 2023 Spring Training.

Jackson Holliday

The son of former Major Leaguer Matt Holliday, Jackson Holliday was the first overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft and made his professional debut shortly after. The shortstop showed well in his short stint last summer, hitting .297 across two levels, even reaching Low-A Delmarva before the campaign ended. He’ll probably be sent down to minor league camp relatively quickly, but Holliday should showcase his huge talent in front of the big league coaches and players before that happens. This is a future star at the MLB level who can really pick it and swing it with authority. It’s a few years at the very least until he reaches the show, but fans should get familiar with the Orioles prospect now. He could be the real deal.

Grayson Rodriguez

This is the standout name on this list. Grayson Rodriguez was poised to get called up to the Majors last year before suffering a lat injury that sidelined him for three months. The reality is he’s already proven his worth in the Minors, compiling an eye-popping 2.47 ERA in 69 career appearances. That includes a 6-2 record in 2022 where he also posted a 2.62 ERA, striking out 109 hitters in 75.2 innings. The Orioles don’t exactly have an ace in their big-league rotation right now. Rodriguez can be just that in the future. He’s got an electric high 90s fastball and three off-speed pitches that will all play at the next level. Baltimore already said Rodriguez will have every chance to win a spot in the rotation this spring and if all goes well, he’ll be pitching in the show come Opening Day. There’s nothing left for the righty to prove in the ranks.

Jordan Westburg

The Orioles’ infield looks to be set in stone, but there is one prospect who could really help his case of breaking through with a strong spring: Jordan Westburg. The third basemen absolutely raked in 22′ between Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk, slashing .265 with 27 bombs and 106 RBI, also drawing 70 free passes in 138 games. While Westburg does strike out quite a bit (147 times last year), his combination of power and the ability to hit for average is surely attractive to the Orioles’ front office. He’s also an experienced hitter, having played at Mississippi State before Baltimore drafted him in 2020. The road to the Majors might not be easy with Gunnar Henderson expected to start at the hot corner, but if Westburg keeps hitting, they will have no choice but to call him up.

Coby Mayo

Another non-roster invitee, Coby Mayo is a 21-year-old slugger that was taken out of high school in 2020 in the fourth round. He just finished his first full season of affiliate baseball last year, spending time at High-A Aberdeen before heading up to Double-A Bowie. Mayo is still a ways off from potentially making the big leagues, but it appears playing first base might be his best shot. Henderson and Westburg are clearly the future at third base, which is where Mayo has mostly played. At 6 foot 5 and 230 lbs, here’s more than capable of learning how to play first. In 22′, the Florida native showed his power potential, going deep 19 times and driving in 69 in 104 contests. It’ll be interesting to see if he can do some damage in Spring Training.

Colton Cowser

Cowser could very well be on the doorstep of the Majors. Although it’s only his first big league camp, the 22-year-old played at three levels a season ago and even made it all the way to Triple-A Norfolk for a short period of time. In Double-A, the outfielder really made his presence felt, batting .341 with 10 home runs, 10 doubles, and 33 RBI. It’s well known some of the best arms are typically in Double-A, yet Cowser had no problem raking. Cowser will likely start the year in Norfolk, but his MLB debut may come at some point in 2023. He’s just one of many exciting prospects in this Baltimore system. While a rebuild looked to be in the cards for the O’s, it’s clear there is a wave of young talent that is ready to get their feet wet in the show. Keep an eye on Cowser.