The Baltimore Orioles are north of the border to take on the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday night. Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out an Orioles-Blue Jays prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Orioles-Blue Jays Projected Starters

Trevor Rogers vs. Bowden Francis

Trevor Rogers (2-10) with a 4.76 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 109.2 innings pitched, 88K/49BB, .278 oBA

Last Start: at Cleveland Guardians: Loss, 4.1 innings, 6 hits, 5 runs, 3 walks, 3 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 11 starts, 4.74 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 57 innings pitched, 37K/23BB, .274 oBA

Bowden Francis (4-3) with a 5.64 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 44.2 innings pitched, 36K/15BB, .281 oBA

Last Start: at Baltimore Orioles: Win, 5.2 innings, 6 hits, 3 runs, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 8 games, 0 starts, 6.32 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 15.2 innings pitched, 10K/4BB, .313 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Blue Jays Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+108)

Moneyline: -142

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-130)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 9.5 (-105)

Under: 9.5 (-115)

How to Watch Orioles vs. Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 PM ET/4:07 PM PT

TV: MASN, Sportsnet Canada

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Orioles are one of the top offenses in the MLB. Baltimore is top-10 in batting average, slugging percentage, barrel percentage, hard hit percentage, average exit velocity, home runs, doubles, and they do not strike out often. Baltimore should be able to keep that going against Francis in this game. They have faced Francis twice, and the Orioles are batting .306 off him. Along with that, they have scored seven runs in nine innings, and they have hit four home runs. Baltimore really sees the ball well off Francis, so expect that to continue Wednesday.

Before being acquired by the Orioles, Rogers put together two very good months in a row. He was able to lower his ERA from 6.11 to 4.53 from May 27 until his last start. Before his last start, Rogers had nine straight starts giving up three earned runs or less. He was pitching well heading into his game against Cleveland, so do not overthink him. If he can flush the Guardians game, the Orioles will be in good shape.

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Toronto needs to be good offensively. Vladimir Guerrero Jr will be a big part of that. He is on an absolute tear as of recently. Guerrero has Since the beginning of July, Guerrero is batting .374 with with nine home runs, and an OPS of 1.165. Guerrero is hitting the cover off the ball, the Blue Jays just have to get on base for him. If just a couple of their other hitters can get hot, the Blue Jays will win this game.

The Blue Jays need to be solid out of the bullpen. Francis can not be expected to go deep into this game, despite having a pretty good start against the Orioles recently. He is just not conditioned like that. The Blue Jays will need four or five good innings out of the bullpen in this game. If they can get that, there is a chance for them to win this game.

Final Orioles-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

I think the Orioles have the edge in this game. Rogers is now settled into his Orioles team, and he should be more comfortable with his catcher. I am going to take the Orioles to win this game straight up.

Final Orioles-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Orioles ML (-142)