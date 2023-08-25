The Baltimore Orioles have announced that they will be retiring Adam Jones as a member of the franchise on September 15th. Amid one of the best seasons in Orioles franchise history, Jones reacts to taking his rightful place in Baltimore history.

It is an awesome gesture by the Orioles, one that Jones undoubtedly deserves. Jones endured a lot of tough seasons while playing for Baltimore, so it is only right that they are bringing him back amid a year with World Series aspirations.

In his career with the Orioles, Jones had a batting average of .279 with 1,781 hits, 263 home runs, 866 RBIs and 875 runs scored in 1,613 games for Baltimore. Jones played 11 of his 14 MLB seasons in Baltimore and will forever have his legacy intertwined with the organization.

It is super cool to see Jones retiring with the Orioles during a year where they have returned to elite status. The last time the Orioles won a World Series, the year was 1983, and while Jones was a member of the organization they were consistently towards the bottom of the league. Retiring Jones this year will definitely make him feel like a part of a championship organization.

For both the Orioles organization and Adam Jones, the next best thing besides Jones retiring as a member of the team would be Baltimore bringing home a ring in 2023. This is definitely a possibility where they currently stand, as the Orioles are 79-48 and at the top of the AL East, currently competing with the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers and division rival Tampa Bay Rays for the best record in baseball.

Tune in on September 15th to see the Orioles retire Adam Jones, but keep an eye out afterwards as the Orioles go for glory in 2023.