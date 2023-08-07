Last season, the Baltimore Orioles broke free from the doldrums of the MLB and surprisingly flirted with postseason contention nearly the entire year. Everyone was waiting for the cool-off period. Eventually, it came and the O's were left outside of the wild card picture. This season, they are not showing any signs of slowing down.

Baltimore is proving that last season's winning campaign was not a fluke but instead a precursor to a magnificent run. Brandon Hyde's young and relentless squad owns the best record in the American League (70-42) and could be rolling towards an improbable first-round bye in the playoffs. And still, doubt remains, particularly concerning the pitching staff.

Orioles general manager Mike Elias is doing what he can to allay those concerns and ensure his roster is well-prepared for October. A week after completing a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals for starter Jack Flaherty, the organization is claiming reliever Jacob Webb off waivers, per The Athletic's Sam Blum. The right-hander posted a serviceable 3.98 ERA out of the Los Angeles Angels' bullpen this season.

Although Baltimore could have gone for a bigger move ahead of the trade deadline, it still addressed a need. Monday, the team is doing the same. Legitimate Cy Young contender Felix Bautista (0.85 ERA, 102 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings) and Yennier Cano (1.86 ERA) have the back end of the pen locked down, but adding another player who can maybe help bridge the gap is a good idea.

Webb, an 18th-round pick in the 2014 MLB Draft, reached his peak with the Atlanta Braves. He posted a dominant 1.39 ERA in 36 appearances in 2019 before fizzling out in the next couple years. The 29-year-old spent all of last season in the minor leagues across multiple organizations but caught on with the Angels in the offseason. He was playing for one of the most snake-bitten teams in the league just days ago. Now, Webb begins the new week as part of a title contender.

The Orioles have silenced the doubters thus far, ranking in the top half in ERA and boasting one of the best bullpens in the game. But this is the time to buy some insurance. Baltimore (70-42) is gearing up for a truly momentous World Series quest.