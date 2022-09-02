Orioles adds former All-Star with serious pop for playoff push

One of the surprise playoff contenders of the 2022 MLB season, the Baltimore Orioles remain in the thick of the playoff hunt. The Orioles are a mere 1.5 games out of the final wildcard spot, trailing the Toronto Blue Jays.

Led by a young up-and-coming core spearheaded by former first overall pick Adley Rutschman and recent call-up Gunnar Henderson, deemed by FanGraphs to be the fifth-best prospect in all of baseball, the Orioles are now looking to make a serious push for the postseason only a year after finishing with a horrific 52-110 record.

There could not have been a better move for the Orioles to make in September than add a former All-Star looking to reclaim his former glory for cheap. Enter Jesus Aguilar, an All-Star with the Milwaukee Brewers back in 2018, when he hit 35 home runs.

Beyond the Gunnar news, the Orioles have signed 1B Jesus Aguilar to a minor league deal and he will join the club's taxi squad in Cleveland today. Aguilar, 32, was released by the Marlins a few days ago. He had 15 Hrs and a .674 OPS. Owns a career .777 OPS in 9 MLB seasons — Dan Connolly (@danconnolly2016) August 31, 2022

While Aguilar scuffled to the tune of a .674 OPS in 456 plate appearances with the Marlins this season, there is next to no risk in adding someone of Aguilar’s pedigree off the waiver wire.

The pressure should be off Jesus Aguilar’s shoulders anyway, as the Orioles’ playoff hopes will hinge on the continued production of Rutschman, Henderson, and outfielder Anthony Santander. Aguilar, for his part, struggled with an 0-4, 3 strikeout performance in his Orioles debut against the Cleveland Guardians, which the Orioles still won 4-0 thanks to seven shutout innings from Kyle Bradish.

If Aguilar manages to regain at least eighty percent of his All-Star-level production, he should be a boon to the Orioles offense and provide an inconsistent offense with another bat with considerable pop and an ability to get on base consistently.