The Baltimore Orioles are pushing their chips in at the MLB trade deadline. On Tuesday, just hours before the deadline, they acquired Miami Marlins pitcher Trevor Rogers, per a report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

‘Orioles acquiring LHP Trevor Rogers from the Marlins, source tells The Athletic.'

Rogers was one of a handful of players the Marlins were considering to sell, and now he goes to the American League and joins a loaded Orioles team.

The Orioles are sending a pair of players to the Marlins in exchange for Rogers.

‘Full trade: Orioles get Trevor Rogers for OF Kyle Stowers and IF Connor Norby. Rogers comes with two additional years of club control.'

Norby was the Orioles' 7th-best prospect, per Baseball America, and could be a big addition to a rebuilding Marlins team. Kyle Stowers could also see playing time in Miami after being traded, so this is a win-win trade for two teams going in opposite directions.

Orioles add big piece in Trevor Rogers

Rogers has started 21 games for the Marlins this year. However, he has a 2-9win-loss record with a 4.53 ERA, so things have not gone well for him so far in 2024.

Still, Rogers has proven to be a quality starter in the past few years. In 2021, he went 7-8 with a 2.64 ERA, the best of his career. In 2023, Rogers suffered a string of injuries and made just four stars, so 2024 was expected to be a big bounce-back year for him.

The left-hander is just 26 years old, so the Orioles are taking their chances and hoping Rogers can return to his form of old and shake off the injury bug. Entering Tuesday, the Orioles have a 63-44 record, just a half-game ahead of the New York Yankees for first place in the American League East.