The 2024 season has been another rough one for the Miami Marlins, and with the trade deadline upon us, it's clear they will be sellers. They have already started unloading players, with Jazz Chisholm Jr. being sent to the New York Yankees, and A.J. Puk landing with the Arizona Diamondbacks. They aren't done yet, though, and it sounds like they could conduct a full on firesale at the deadline.

Miami is widely expected to trade All-Star closer Tanner Scott, who is one of the most desirable names on the market currently, but it doesn't stop there. Reports have emerged suggesting that up to six key players on Miami's roster could end up finding themselves on a new team by the end of the day.

“Oh, and don’t forget the Marlins. They could trade as many as six players Tuesday, according to sources familiar with their discussions: Scott, Rogers and outfielder Bryan De La Cruz, plus right-handed relievers Huascar Brazobán, Anthony Bender and Declan Cronin.” – Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic

Marlins preparing to unload at the trade deadline

Considering the moves the Marlins have already made, this would be a shocking firesale if they do end up dealing all these players. While teams frequently sell at the deadline, rarely do they ever unload players in the way Miami seems to be planning on doing. As a result, they are one of the biggest teams to watch with the deadline quickly approaching.

Scott is obviously the prized jewel of the bunch, and Bryan De La Cruz is probably the best remaining hitter the Marlins will move now that Chisholm is a Yankee and Josh Bell got waived. Relief pitchers are always in need, but it sounds like one of their starters in Trevor Rogers is generating quite a bit of an interest, and while all these guys could get dealt, his market appears to be heating up.

Via Jon Heyman:

“Hear Trevor Rogers market is heating up. Continues to be a real sellers market, as anticipated.”

How many of these players actually end up getting traded remains to be seen, but it looks like it could be a busy day in Miami. All eyes are naturally going to be on Scott given how much interest he's drawn, but it looks like the Marlins could end swinging several other deals in an effort to accelerate their upcoming rebuild.