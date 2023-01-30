Grayson Rodriguez is considered to be the best pitcher in the Baltimore Orioles’ farm system. With a bright future ahead of him, the Orioles are planning to give Rodriguez a huge opportunity this upcoming season.

Rodriguez was recently ranked as the second-best prospect in the Orioles’ system by MLB Pipeline. He ranked as the fourth-best prospect in all of baseball. He is expected to make the jump to the big leagues this season, as Orioles’ General Manager Mike Elias said he expects Rodriguez to be in Baltimore’s Opening Day rotation, via The Athletic’s Jim Bowden.

Grayson Rodriguez was the Orioles’ first-round pick in 2018. Since then, he has advanced all the way up to the AAA level. In his four years of minor league baseball, Rodriguez holds a 25-9 record with a 2.47 ERA and a 419/98 K/BB ratio.

Rodriguez’s potential has been evident since the day he was drafted. The Orioles used the 11th overall pick on him for a reason. But Rodriguez’s work at the AAA level proved to Baltimore that he was ready for a jump up to the big leagues. In 14 starts, Rodriguez compiled a 6-1 record with a 2.20 ERA and 97/21 K/BB ratio.

The Orioles are in need of serious pitching help. Baltimore ranked 17th overall in the MLB with a cumulative 3.97 ERA. Baltimore’s starting rotation could use a serious jolt.

Clearly, Elias thinks that Rodriguez is the answer. After dominating the minor leagues, Rodriguez finally looks ready for his MLB opportunity. And the Orioles look ready to have a new ace in town.