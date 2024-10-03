The Baltimore Orioles went all in for the 2024 MLB campaign, but their championship aspirations gradually started to unravel during the summer. Their batting woes carried into the playoffs, and they are now bracing for a long and trying offseason. After another unproductive October that resulted in a two-game sweep at the hands of the Kansas City Royals, there might need to be some changes.

Many fans anticipated one change in particular– the dismissal of manager Brandon Hyde. Despite the speculation, clubhouse leadership will stay the same heading into 2025. Orioles general manager Mike Elias revealed that the six-year skipper will return for next season, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports.

Considering this year should undeniably be perceived as a failure from the perspective of the O's and their fan base, it is a bit surprising to see the organization press ahead with the same management structure. Baltimore's troubling one-run performance across two American League Wild Card Series games is not black and white, since injuries did halt the club's momentum during the second half of the season, but it is still tough to excuse more playoff underachievement.

The Orioles are going the wrong way

Franchise pillars Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman, and really the entire lineup outside of veteran Cedric Mullins, could not solve the Royals' pitching staff. The offense boasts too much talent to just falter in big games in front of the home crowd. People can tout KC's deep starting rotation, but the Orioles were supposed to be equipped to handle all challenges the AL had to offer.

They did not, yet again. While much of the accountability should surely be placed on the players' shoulders, the team is not taking the next step under Brandon Hyde. The 2023 AL Manager of the Year did a notable job at guiding Baltimore through an arduous rebuild and helping a slew of youngsters assimilate to the big leagues, but postseason progress must follow.

There have been skippers like Buck Showalter who effectively lead a team through adversity and growing pains but cannot get over the October hump. Perhaps Hyde should be slotted in this category. Mike Elias and the Orioles brass clearly do not think so, however. They are trusting that he is in fact the right man to launch this group to the MLB's apex.

This is not a decision the front office can afford to botch. Ideally, Hyde can make key adjustments and reward Baltimore's faith in 2025. In order to do that, though, Elias and company might have to modify their approach as well. Everyone will be under scrutiny as the pressure cooker gets uncomfortably hot.