Despite getting swept in the 2023 ALDS, Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde kept things in proper perspective. Hyde told the media following the Orioles' season-ending 7-1 loss to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday they overachieved. The Orioles will use their recent success as motivation for next season, per The Baltimore Sun's Jacob Calvin Meyer.

“How can I not? We were supposed to win 76 games. Won 101, won the American League East. Really proud of our group. They defied all the odds. Nobody gave us a chance. These guys played their butts off for six months,” Brandon Hyde said.

The Orioles' season came to an end down in Texas. Brandon Hyde on the series and more. pic.twitter.com/zIhZLUEeWh — Orioles on MASN (@masnOrioles) October 11, 2023

Nobody expected the Orioles to win 101 games and win their first AL East division title in nine years. Not only did Baltimore end its seven-year postseason drought, but it also rejuvenated their fan base. The Orioles never finished higher than fourth in their division since 2016. It wasn't unusual for them to win 50-plus games per season and miss the postseason yet again.

This year was a far different story.

Guys such as Adley Rutschman, Cedric Mullins, Anthony Santander, and Austin Hays fueled the Orioles' resurgence in 2023. They also had a strong pitching rotation that included Tyler Wells, Kyle Bradish, Felix Bautista, and Yennier Cano. Regrettably, Bautista's season ended prematurely with an elbow injury that will sideline him until spring training in 2025.

Although Orioles fans felt embarrassed after the Rangers swept their team, Brandon Hyde has remained optimistic. The usual AL East contenders New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are at the bottom of the division standings. There has been a complete paradigm shift with the Orioles winning the AL East in 2023. Hopefully, Hyde will lead Baltimore to another deep postseason run in 2024.