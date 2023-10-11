On Tuesday, the Baltimore Orioles' season ended with a 7-1 loss to the Texas Rangers. Although the Orioles won an impressive 101 games during the regular season compared to the Rangers' 90, Baltimore looked completely listless against Texas during their ALDS series, as Baltimore lost three consecutive games en route to an embarrassing sweep.

After the series conclusion, fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their frustration and in some cases roast the Orioles for the epic collapse.

Others noted the embarrassment that players must be feeling after finding themselves unable to get in the win column even one time during the series.

The Orioles' official account, meanwhile, took the time to thank fans for their support in what had been an upstart season for Baltimore.

While this loss will certainly sting for Baltimore, others noted that the team defied expectations in 2023 and are poised for future, deeper playoff runs with their young core.

This season marked the first time since 2016 that the Orioles had appeared in the MLB postseason. While the Orioles were expected to take a step forward in 2023, few could have predicted that they would go on to lead the entire AL by a wide margin in wins during the regular season.

The sweep is just the latest example of how unpredictable the MLB playoffs can be, as oftentimes the winner of a series is just whoever gets hot at the right time, regardless of what occurred throughout the season.

Still, that likely won't make this pill go down any easier for Orioles fans.