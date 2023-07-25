Outfielder Colton Cowser turned out to be the hero the Baltimore Orioles needed to beat the Philadelphia Phillies on the road Monday night. Cowser's RBI double in the top of the ninth inning gave the Orioles the lead on their way to a 3-2 victory.

For his heroics, Cowser got himself a mini-milk bath from his teammates during a postgame interview on the field.

Colton Cowser’s teammates threw milk at him after his game winning hit 🤣🥛 (via @Orioles)pic.twitter.com/4xh6aVEFGv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 25, 2023

Colton Cowser got the better of Phillies reliever Craig Kimbrel in the top of the ninth, as he lined up a double to left field and past the glove of left fielder Kyle Schwarber to send Gunnar Henderson for the go-ahead run.

The 23-year-old Cowser did not start the game but got the chance to contribute for the Orioles when he was called on to replace Aaron Hicks as a defensive replacement with Hicks getting hurt in the third inning. Before his game-winning RBI, Colton Cowser had already made his presence felt when he threw out Bryce Harper at home plate which would have given the Phillies a 3-2 lead in the eighth inning.

Cowser is still trying to find his form in the big leagues after getting promoted to the Orioles' roster earlier this month, but his fantastic performance against the Phillies could be the spark he needed to turn things around. Through 15 games this season, Cowser is batting just .128 with a .286 on-base percentage and a .154 slugging percentage.

As for the Orioles, they improved to 62-38 through 100 games this season and are sitting atop the American League East division by 2.5 games.