Baltimore Orioles fans are rolling into the All-Star break in high spirits. After watching their beloved birds lose five games in a row and cede their lead in the American League East, Camden Yards enjoyed an improbable 6-5 walk-off win against the New York Yankees on Sunday afternoon. The O's are marching into the Midsummer Classic in sole possession of first place.

But the good vibes do not stop there. Baltimore ace Corbin Burnes is expected to start the 2024 MLB All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post and MLB Network. He will represent the AL squad and go head-to-head against Pittsburgh Pirates stud Paul Skenes of the NL.

Burnes' credentials are undoubtedly impressive, consisting of a 2.43 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 118.2 innings pitched, but many will argue that Tarik Skubal, Seth Lugo or Garrett Crochet deserved the honor. Timing may have affected AL manager Bruce Bochy's decision, however.

Skubal, who is the only starting pitcher with a better ERA than Burnes at 2.41, threw 101 pitches versus the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday. Lugo's latest outing came on Saturday. And Garrett Crochet has posted a higher ERA and lower innings count than the others in consideration. Ergo, Burnes might just be the most practical choice.

On merit, though, it is difficult to argue that anyone other than the Detroit Tigers left-hander should be starting Tuesday night's exhibition. Skubal has finally put everything together and is near or at the top of most pitching categories. Simply put, he has been the most complete hurler in the AL through the first three and a half months of the season.

But Corbin Burnes is a major draw, especially when considering who his NL counterpart will be in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.

Orioles' Corbin Burnes is one of the best of his era

It would be tremendously intriguing to see Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes, the two guys with arguably the nastiest stuff in the game right now, trying to one-up each other in the first inning. But there is something equally as appealing about seeing the future collide with the present.

Since overcoming initial struggles in the big leagues, Burnes has been a pillar of consistency. The 2021 Cy Young was the linchpin of a stout Milwaukee Brewers starting rotation that led the franchise to multiple postseason berths. He has recorded 200 or more strikeouts in a single campaign three consecutive years and will do so for a fourth time if he can stay healthy. In a field where environment can be so crucial, this veteran right-hander is seamlessly transitioning to the Orioles.

While there are understandably a plethora of Skubal endorsers out there, Corbin Burnes has the ability to live up to this honor and responsibility. Assuming he continues to thrive on the mound and help Baltimore reach its first World Series in 31 years, people will probably forget about there being any sort of controversy.

Just the same, there should still be plenty of reasons for fans to be intrigued by the MLB All-Star Game.