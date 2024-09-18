Although the Baltimore Orioles are not in serious danger of missing out on the postseason, they haven’t been this far out of the American League East lead since June. They will have to settle for a Wild Card berth unless they can steal the division in the final weeks of the regular season.

However, in order to hold onto that spot, the O's will have to start winning again. They just got thumped 10-0 by the San Francisco Giants and have won only three of their last seven games. Injuries to Jordan Westburg and Ryan Mountcastle have made it harder to score runs in the midst of an offensive slump.

Orioles general manager Mike Elias, who took the blame for the losing skid, said that his team has lost the “mojo” it had previously, according to David Ginsburg of the Associated Press.

“The mojo that we’ve had has just drifted away from us the last few months,” Elias said, via AP. “There are reasons for it that are obvious, but a lot of it is we’ve got people here that are experiencing a downturn — whether it’s themselves or the team.”

Orioles looking to regain momentum before postseason

There's still plenty of time for the Orioles to get their mojo back. They trail the New York Yankees by just 4.0 games right now and have a lead of the same size on the final Wild Card spot.

The rest of the Orioles' regular season features five more games in their homestand (two against the Giants and three against the Detroit Tigers) and two three-game sets on the road against the Yankees and Minnesota Twins. That Yankees series will be a huge one, a series that could decide the division.

If the O's do manage to steal the division from the Yankees, they could easily earn themselves a bye in the first round of the postseason. But they will have to really pick it up down the homestretch.